Horrific Easter weekend road accidents claim seven lives

Six people have died in a horrific head-on collision on the North West’s R49 Road between Zeerust and Kopfontein port of entry near Botswana’s capital, Gaborone.

According to the North West department of community safety and transport management, the accident happened at about 9.45pm on Sunday.

Four of the deceased were driving in one vehicle.

Alphy Koonyaditse, the spokesperson for the department, said two of the three from another vehicle survived after sustaining serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

“However, one of the survivors succumbed to injuries this morning,” he said.

Koonyaditse said this brings the number of road accident fatalities to just below 50 and is the second major crash in the province since the joint law enforcement operations commenced for Easter holidays on March 20.

In a different incident, Koonyaditse said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by the Nietverdiend police station outside Zeerust.

The MEC for the department of community safety and transport management, Wessels Morweng, has since sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Two-year-old child survives accident

Meanwhile, no injuries were reported in a head-on collision on Pricklepear Road in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday afternoon, according to Arrive Alive.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa arrived on the scene at about 9.42pm. It was established that a white NP200 bakkie was travelling downhill when it collided head-on with a red Mercedes-Benz proceeding in the opposite direction.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured.

Arrive Alive further reported that a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a person and left three others injured, including a young child, on Sunday evening in Reservoir Hills.

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Medics arrived at the location on Mount Batten Drive next to the BP Garage shortly after 6.39pm.

When paramedics arrived, they saw a terrifying scene. There were reports of a car losing control, hitting a tree, and flipping over. There were four occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident, including a two-year-old child.

The driver, a male estimated to be in his thirties, sustained severe injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene of the crash.

VIP Medics treated and stabilised the three passengers, including the toddler, on the spot before transferring them to different hospitals in Durban for additional medical attention.

