Horrific killing of sister-in-law lands North West woman in the dock

Nomsa Lephuting is due before the Bafokeng magistrate’s court in Tlhabane, North West on Tuesday where she is expected to apply for bail.

Lephuting, 36, first appeared in court on Friday after she was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of her sister-in-law.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane explained: “It is alleged that on 22 November 2022, the police were called to the scene of a shooting incident at the accused’s residence.

“Upon arrival, the police found the body of Paulina Pulane Lephuting, 40, in one of the outside rooms of the dwelling.

“The deceased was found laying on the floor with several gunshot wounds. She was later declared dead on the scene.

“Furthermore, it was discovered that the burglar door was forced open and the wooden door slightly opened.

Tselanyane said following the shooting, a murder case was registered at the Tlhabane police station and later transferred to provincial murder and robbery unit for investigation.

“An intensive investigation led to the tracing and eventual arrest of the suspect, Nomsa Lephuting, who is married to the deceased’s brother.”

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena lauded the investigating team for arresting the suspect.

He further promised that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that justice is served.

An investigation into the murder is continuing.

