Horror bus crash: President sends condolences to Botswana

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the Republic of Botswana and to the family and friends of the 45 bus crash victims in Limpopo.” This message was conveyed by presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Magwenya had contacted President Mogweetsi Masisi of Botswana in effort to extend his sympathies. He also highlighted continued support to the people of Botswana.

Accident claimed 45 lives, only one minor survived

This follows a horror accident involving a bus carrying congregants to the annual Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Easter weekend service in Moria, Limpopo on Thursday. The accident claimed the lives of 45 congregants, with only one minor survivor. It occurred near Mma Matlakala, in Limpopo, as they journeyed to Moria.

“President Masisi expressed his gratitude for the cooperation that the government of Botswana has received from the Department of International Relations ad Cooperation (DIRCO). As well as from the provincial and local government,” he added.

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, confirmed the accident during their visit to the crash scene. She said that only an 8-year-old child survived the accident. Radzilani was joined by Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, at the scene.

They had received the news while conducting Road Safety Operation at the Kranskop Toll Plaza.

Bus lost control, plummeted down rocky embankment

This after the bus driver transporting congregants from Botswana allegedly lost control on the R518 at the Mma Matlakala Bridge between Marken and Mokopane in Limpopo.

Some victims burnt beyond recognition

“Only one child, an eight-year-old, survived the accident, and is receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. According to reports, the driver lost control and the bus fell onto a rocky surface, some 50-metres under the bridge and caught fire,” said Radzilani.

“Rescue continued until the late hours of Thursday evening. Some bodies were burned beyond recognition. Others were trapped inside the debris and others scattered on the scene,” she added.

Chikunga confirmed that the matter was attended to by the SAPS Tinmyne and the Limpopo Accident Response Team. And that they will continue to update as the matter unfolds.

“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mma Matlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness. This as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend,” said Chikunga.

Botswana government speaks

Botswana’s ruling party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), released a statement through its communications chairman, Kgalalelo Kentse. He extended sympathies to the bus crash victims and conveyed condolences to their families.

“The president of the Botswana Democratic Party, His Excellency President Dr Mogweetsi E.K Masisi, along with the Central Committee Leadership, and all members — offer their deepest condolences to the ZCC members and their families affected by the heartbreaking bus accident of Thursday, March 28, 2024, near Mma Mamatlakala, Limpopo; as they journeyed to Moria for Easter,” said Kentse.

