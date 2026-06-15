Horror Eastern Cape crash claims five lives after bakkie collides with bus on N2

Five people have died following a collision between a bakkie and a long-distance bus on the N2 near Peddie on Monday morning, according to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport.

The crash occurred at approximately 7.30am and involved a bus travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town and a bakkie carrying six occupants.

Four people travelling in the bakkie were declared dead at the scene when emergency services arrived. A fifth occupant later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, bringing the death toll to five.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all the fatalities were occupants of the bakkie.

“Four occupants of the bakkie were declared dead on the scene, while a fifth person later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment. This brings the total number of fatalities to five,” said Binqose.

He said the deceased comprised three men and two women.

A sixth occupant of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and was transported to hospital for further medical treatment.

“The bus was carrying passengers from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town. The driver was treated for shock, and a number of passengers were attended to for minor injuries and trauma,” Binqose said.

Culpable homicide case opened

Emergency services, traffic officials and law enforcement agencies responded swiftly to the scene and worked to clear the roadway.

“The scene has since been cleared, and traffic flow has returned to normal,” Binqose said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Police have opened a culpable homicide case at Peddie SAPS.

“The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, and a case of culpable homicide has been opened,” Binqose said.

The Department of Transport extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time, and we wish the injured person a speedy recovery,” said Binqose.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content