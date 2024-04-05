Hospital employee nabbed for stealing grocery meant for patients

A Limpopo hospital employee has been arrested and charged with theft after being apprehended on suspicion of stealing food meant for patients.

Sunday World understands that the food service assistant at the Tshilidzini Hospital in Thohoyandou has also been suspended from work.

Neil Shikwambana, the spokesperson for the Limpopo department of health, confirmed the arrest on Friday.

He said that the food service assistant was caught during a haphazard search at the hospital gate.

The suspect is out on bail

Fresh milk, canned fish, and stew meat were among the stolen shopping items found on the suspect. “These items were intended to be used in preparing meals for the patients.

“The department condemns this alleged theft from the most vulnerable, which also constitutes a breach of trust and disregard for the wellbeing of those we serve,” he said.

Despite the incident being uncommon, Shikwambana said one case of theft was enough for the department to act.

“There is no prevalence as such, but one case is enough for us to be bothered.”

Shikwambana said the department was treating the incident as an allegation and noted that the employee has been put on precautionary suspension.

Sunday World understands that the suspect has been released on bail. According to sources, the man was released after he appeared in court on Friday.

History of the hospital

Another theft incident in the province happened in 2023, when a department employee was discovered in possession of boxes packed with medicine.

The hospital gained media attention in 2022 when a photo of a five-year-old boy lying on the hospital floor went viral on social media.

The boy was said to have not received the required medical attention.

According to the department, the boy’s parents took him to the hospital when he sustained a soccer-related toe injury. A doctor examined him and requested an X-ray.

The picture was taken while the boy and his parents were waiting in the hospital’s casualty department for a review after returning from the X-ray.

It added that the boy’s parents were with him throughout the entire process.

