Hospitalised Suliman Carrim unlikely to testify before Madlanga commission

Jeremy Michaels, spokesperson for the Madlanga commission of inquiry, has confirmed that the commission has received formal communication from the legal representatives of Suliman Carrim indicating that he has been hospitalised and is unlikely to appear for his scheduled testimony on Thursday.

The ANC-linked businessman has been accused of accepting R2.5-million for helping criminally accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala obtain payments related to his R360-million SAPS contract, which was later cancelled.

Heart attack

He was admitted to Milpark Hospital on Monday following an alleged heart attack.

He had been expected to testify before the commission later this week.

Michaels described the situation as sensitive, highlighting that the commission would follow due process while awaiting formal updates on Carrim’s medical condition.

“We wish him a speedy recovery,” Michaels said.

Commission racing against time

He added that the commission is operating under significant time constraints but would avoid making premature decisions.

“We are under pressure, the commission is working under very tight deadlines. There is a lot of work that has to be done. Let us see how it unfolds,” he said.

Michaels further indicated that should Carrim remain unable to testify, the commission may consider withdrawing its subpoena.

He emphasised that it would be unreasonable to speculate on Carrim’s recovery timeline at this stage.

“We will engage with Mr Carrim’s team. It would not be a reasonable expectation to know when he would get back, especially because he was admitted yesterday. He is in the care of his doctor,” Michaels said.

Middleman allegations

Carrim, has been implicated in evidence before the commission probing allegations of criminal infiltration and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Witnesses have alleged that he acted as a middleman between alleged Big 5 drug cartel member and controversial tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and senior political and police figures, including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

The allegations relate to a controversial R360-million South African Police Service (SAPS) tender awarded to a company linked to Matlala. Witnesses have claimed Carrim used his political connections to influence senior police officials to assist the company in securing payments on purchase orders.

Evidence presented to the commission also includes bank records indicating that Matlala paid Carrim R1.5 million in February 2025, which investigators allege may be linked to the tender.

READ MORE: Suliman Carrim set for another face-off with Madlanga

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