Hostesses accost Brazilian pilots over non-payment

Two Brazilian pilots who apparently arrived in South Africa for the G20 Leadership Summit were accosted by two hostesses, believed to be prostitutes, after a tiff over non-payment for services rendered.

The embarrassing incident, which was registered in the Sandton Police Station occurrence book (OB), occurred in the wee hours of yesterday morning in Sandton, north of Joburg.

So serious was the altercation that the aviators disembarked the vehicle they were travelling in near Sandton and started walking to their hotel in Kempton Park after the alleged hookers blitzed into their e-hail car and demanded their money.

The squabble was defused by the police, who were summoned to the scene after receiving a tip-off from members of the public who witnessed the fracas.

According to the OB, which we have seen, a constellation of cops belonging to the Safer City Patrols were on routine patrol at about 4am yesterday when a Col Mohlanga received a call from a Sgt Mnisi, who came across two Brazilian pilots who were walking on foot on South Road, Morningside, Sandton, allegedly going to their hotel in Kempton Park.

“Allegedly, they abandoned their Uber ride as two African females forced themselves

into their Uber. The two ladies were having an argument with the pilots. The argument was as a result of one of the ladies allegedly wanting money from one of the pilots,” stated the OB.

The OB further stated that when the police enquired from one of the women, she alleged that they had spent the night partying and drinking at clubs in Sandton with the pilots, and one pilot promised her R 2 500 for hosting them when they reached their hotel in Kempton Park.

“The pilots then changed their minds and did not want the ladies to accompany them to their hotel in Kempton Park,” read the OB. One of the women went bonkers and allegedly

demanded 30% of the promised full amount from the airmen for reneging on their agreement.

The cops then ordered the pilots and the women to follow them to the cop shop for their statements.

“The members brought the two pilots and the ladies to the Sandton Police Station,” read the message. When they arrived there, the OB stated, the women changed their minds and denied that they demanded the moolah from the pilots.

“Statements could not be obtained from the pilots due to the language barrier. The two pilots were satisfied and did not want any further engagements with the ladies. No case docket was registered.”

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe had not responded to our written questions at the time of publication.