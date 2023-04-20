HOT FM flies local flag higher at global radio awards

South African radio station HOT 102.7FM is one of the finalists in four categories at the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the US.

The awards honour radio content in all lengths and formats and across all platforms, from radio stations, networks, and independent producers across the world.

The station was nominated in seven categories but four of its entries made it through to the final stage and were awarded “finalist” status, the only South African radio station to feature at the awards.

The nomination is confirmation of the radio station’s world-class quality and places it alongside global heavyweights including the BBC, Al Jazeera, Radio-Canada, RTE Radio 1 – Ireland, Sirius XM (USA), Sky (UK), and Virgin Radio UK.

Embracing all aspects of the radio and audio industries, the categories “mirror today’s global trends and encourage the next generation of storytellers by recognising innovators in 14 category groups”.

Those groups are news programmes, news reports/features, documentary, entertainment, talk programmes, on-air talent, craft, programming format, morning drive/afternoon programming, promotion spots/opens and IDs, digital, audio books, podcasts and student.

HOT 102.7FM managing director Lloyd Madurai said they have been blown away by the global recognition.

“A lot of hard work has gone into crafting the sound and overall offering of HOT 102.7FM, and to be recognised on the world stage is just great affirmation of the path the station is on, which includes building a loyal listenership and delivering results for our commercial partners,” said Madurai.

“The New York Festivals Radio Awards are regarded as the ‘Oscars of the radio industry’, which makes this so much more meaningful.

“To be recognised and honoured by global heavyweights in the world of radio says so much about what we’ve built here at HOT 102.7FM, and the quality of the radio product we’ve taken to the market since launching in 2021.”

The recognition comes barely two years after HOT 102.7FM launched as a Johannesburg-based commercial radio station in July 2021.

The radio station received 13 nominations at the 2022 SA Radio Awards, where it walked away with the coveted My Station – Most Votes award.

This month, it was named the winner in the best local radio station category at the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

