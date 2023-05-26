House burglar to spend life in jail for raping a minor

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 14-year-old minor plus 23 years of direct imprisonment for housebreaking and attempted rape of another minor in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The sentence was handed down by the Groblersdal regional court in Limpopo on Thursday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident took place at Masanteng-Sethlakoane village in June 2019.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the man saw the victim’s aunt at the local tavern and knew that the children were alone. He left the tavern and when he arrived at the victim’s home, he broke a window and gained entry into the house.

“The accused attempted to rape the victim’s younger sister aged 12. However, the victim begged for mercy. He then left the younger sister and raped the 14-year-old. The sentences imposed send an important message to would-be offenders that the NPA is relentless in the fight against the abuse of women and children,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

State prosecutor Moses Mathebe relied on DNA evidence and statements from the Groblersdal Thuthuzela Care Centre to link the accused to the crime.

Mathebe submitted that life imprisonment should be imposed, and argued that there are no substantial or compelling circumstances present for the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence.

The court agreed with the state, and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and further declared him unfit to possess a firearm, and ordered that his name be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO).

