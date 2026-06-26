How ‘Cat’ Matlala struck the deal that could expose top SAPS officers

It took nearly two months of negotiations, a detailed affidavit, corroborating documents and scrutiny at the highest levels of the National Prosecuting Authority before businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala secured the plea and sentencing agreement that prosecutors say could open the door to cases against some of South Africa’s most senior police officers.

The inside account of how the agreement came together emerged on Thursday when state advocate Santhos Manilall explained to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court why the state was asking the presiding magistrate to accept the deal.

Not a rushed bargain

Far from being a rushed bargain, Manilall said the agreement was the product of weeks of intensive engagement between prosecutors, investigators and Matlala’s legal team after the businessman first appeared in court on March 27.

“The consultation process took approximately two months,” Manilall told the court.

He said Matlala’s lawyers initially approached the state seeking discussions, setting in motion negotiations under Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

What followed, according to Manilall, was not simply bargaining over a sentence.

Detailed affidavit

Instead, prosecutors required Matlala to provide a detailed affidavit setting out what he knew about the R360-million Medicare24 Tshwane District tender and the role of those allegedly involved.

Drafts of the affidavit were prepared and refined during consultations with prosecutors.

But Manilall said the affidavit alone was not enough.

“The accused himself had to secure documentation to corroborate whatever he has indicated in the affidavit,” he told the magistrate.

That process, he said, accounted for much of the delay.

Verifying the information

Investigators spent weeks verifying the information before they were prepared to negotiate a final plea and sentencing agreement.

By the time negotiations concluded, Matlala had signed the affidavit and supplied supporting documents that prosecutors believed could withstand scrutiny.

According to Manilall, the evidence went beyond Matlala’s own criminal conduct.

He told the court the affidavit implicated “further high-ranking individuals” and would enable investigators to pursue “very high-ranking officials who were in charge of protecting this country”.

Guilty plea

Matlala pleaded guilty to fraud and corruption charges linked to the controversial SAPS healthcare tender after reaching the agreement with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. He was among 17 accused originally charged in the matter, alongside senior police officers alleged to have participated in awarding the contract.

Manilall said the remaining accused included senior members of the SAPS Bid Evaluation Committee, ranging from brigadiers and colonels to generals. Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola was later charged in connection with the same procurement process.

Relief for prosecutors

The prosecutor said corruption prosecutions frequently faltered because investigators could not obtain direct evidence against senior decision-makers.

“For the first time, we have an accused who has come forward and has given us details that we would not have been made aware of, evidence that we would not have been able to obtain,” he said.

Manilall argued that without Matlala’s cooperation, some of the alleged masterminds behind the procurement scheme might never have faced prosecution.

He also disclosed that the plea negotiations were monitored beyond the investigating team.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption was directly involved in the process, Adv Andrea Johnson, while the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Andy Mothibi, was kept informed of the negotiations.

“The National Director of Public Prosecutions is aware of these sentence negotiations,” Manilall said.

‘A calculated decision’

He described the agreement as a calculated decision taken in the public interest rather than a concession to Matlala.

“The state has tried its best to get the best deal in terms of the sentence, but more than that, the state is looking at the bigger picture of what the state will be able to do if this plea and sentence agreement is accepted.”

Magistrate Ignatius Du Preez reserved judgment on whether to make the plea and sentencing agreement an order of court, but Manilall indicated that investigators could move swiftly once the process is concluded, telling the court the public would understand the value of the agreement when action is taken against other alleged perpetrators, “possibly even next week”.

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