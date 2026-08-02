How Dimpane opposed SAPS clearing Khumalo, team

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane called for an independent investigation into Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other officers after warning that the internal SAPS probe clearing them was incomplete and had failed to consider all the relevant evidence.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane challenged internal SAPS findings that cleared Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six others of misconduct, calling for an independent investigation.
- Dimpane criticized retired Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile’s departmental probe as incomplete and inconclusive, noting it failed to consider all relevant evidence regarding Brigadier Dineo Mokwele’s appointment.
- Patekile’s report dismissed allegations due to incomplete evidence from external sources and recommended referral back to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).
- Dimpane urged National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to annul or reconsider Patekile's report and appoint an external investigator due to the case's sensitivity and public interest.
- Despite recommendations, Masemola approved lifting the temporary transfers of the senior officers, asserting no prima facie misconduct was found, while SAPS spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.