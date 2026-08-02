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How Dimpane opposed SAPS clearing Khumalo, team

By Setumo Stone
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Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane speaking at a South African Police Service event in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 29Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane at the announcement of the appointment of a new Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape at SAPS Provincial Head Quarters on July 29, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The appointment forms part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership within the South African Police Service, in line with the organisational renewal programme and reinforce the organisation’s commitment to professional, ethical, accountable and effective policing in support of the SAPS Reset Agenda. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane called for an independent investigation into Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other officers after warning that the internal SAPS probe clearing them was incomplete and had failed to consider all the relevant evidence.

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  • Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane challenged internal SAPS findings that cleared Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six others of misconduct, calling for an independent investigation.
  • Dimpane criticized retired Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile’s departmental probe as incomplete and inconclusive, noting it failed to consider all relevant evidence regarding Brigadier Dineo Mokwele’s appointment.
  • Patekile’s report dismissed allegations due to incomplete evidence from external sources and recommended referral back to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).
  • Dimpane urged National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to annul or reconsider Patekile's report and appoint an external investigator due to the case's sensitivity and public interest.
  • Despite recommendations, Masemola approved lifting the temporary transfers of the senior officers, asserting no prima facie misconduct was found, while SAPS spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

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