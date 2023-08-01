How Mafokate’s 999 Music bagged double payments from Gauteng

Arthur Mafokate’s 999 Music is under scrutiny for having allegedly received more than R1.7-million in duplicated payments.

The funds, purportedly made for the provision of entertainment for New Year festivities in 2015, were from the City of Johannesburg and Gauteng department of arts and culture.

The revelations are contained in written responses to DA’s questions in the Gauteng provincial legislature.

In a reply to questions, it came to light that 999 Music was awarded a tender to provide entertainment during the 2015 New Year’s Eve festivities held at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

Shockingly, the company received payment from both the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture, and recreation for the same service.

According to responses, there was no existing memorandum of understanding between the department and the City of Johannesburg.

Despite this, 999 Music was paid a staggering sum of R1-million by the department.

It also came to light that the department was not even a partner in the event hosted by the City of Johannesburg, raising questions about the legitimacy of the payment.

The department confirmed its partnership with the City of Johannesburg, which has since denied any association with the department, further complicating the matter.

The payment breakdown shows that the City of Johannesburg paid 999 Music R711 000 for the New Year’s Eve party while the department paid an additional R1-million, bringing the company’s total earnings to over R1.7-million.

It is not the first time that Mafokate has been implicated in tender fraud allegations.

In May, it emerged that Roadshow Marketing, Mafokate’s other company, secured tenders worth over R1.8-million from the Gauteng department arts and culture.

This a year after he received a controversial R2-million from the National Arts Council.

Additionally, Mafokate’s daughter Owami was awarded a tender worth just over half a million rands by the same department through her company Queendom Media in 2022.

Calling for an investigation into Mafokate’s 999 Music, the DA said such practices are unacceptable.

The opposition party emphasized the need for proper supply chain management procedures and transparency in handling government funds.

It said this is to ensure fair treatment for all service providers, as well as to prevent potential misuse of public funds.

“The DA demands that this company pay back the money paid to them by the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation,” said the DA.

“In addition, the officials involved in the double payment to 999 Music must face disciplinary action.

“It is unacceptable for an entertainment company to receive compensation twice for the same service. This money could have been used to maintain our heritage sites, libraries, and sporting facilities.

Kingsol Chabalala, DA spokesperson on sport, arts, culture and recreation in Gauteng, said: “Our residents deserve a government that ensures that all the supply chain management procedures are followed when paying service providers.”

Mafokate was not immediately available to comment at the time of publishing.

