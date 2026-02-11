How Malesela Teffo aims to ‘take over’ defence at Senzo Meyiwa trial

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo is set to show up in the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday. He has plans to find his way back into the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder case under the banner of his newly formed Malesela Teffo Pro Bono Foundation.

The dramatic move follows a decision by the Forum for South Africa (FOSA). It moved to challenge Legal Aid South Africa’s Judicare mandate in the matter. It’s citing what it described as systemic failures in the conduct of the case.

As part of its intervention, FOSA has instructed the Malesela Teffo Pro Bono Foundation and its partners to take over the case. Teffo, who is FOSA’s head of intelligence, is expected to present himself alongside his legal team in court on Wednesday morning. This in a bid to assume conduct of the defence.

Set to give family closure

“In facilitating the finality of this case, FOSA has instructed Malesela Teffo Pro Bono Foundation and partners to take over the case so that the family of Senzo Meyiwa can find closure. Therefore, this coming Wednesday Malesela Teffo Pro Bono and partners will be at the Pretoria High Court at 9am to take over the matter,” said FOSA national leader Tebogo Mashilompane in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mashilompane said the decision was taken after consultations with the Meyiwa family. And it was motivated by mounting frustration over delays and perceived inefficiencies.

“After extensive consultation with the families, FOSA has resolved to immediately terminate the legal representation provided under Legal Aid South Africa (Judicare). This due to unacceptable delays, lack of progress, and serious concerns regarding competence, diligence, and accountability,” he said.

“FOSA unequivocally condemns the continued failures in the handling of the Senzo Meyiwa murder case currently before the Pretoria High Court.”

Judicare is a system through which Legal Aid South Africa appoints private practitioners to represent indigent accused at state expense.

Funding limitations

The arrangement has previously come under strain in the Meyiwa trial. Defence lawyers publicly complain about funding limitations. This includes Legal Aid’s refusal in 2025 to bankroll weeks of preparation for a Section 174 application. One that is aimed at seeking the dismissal of charges due to insufficient evidence.

Legal Aid has since confirmed that it has already paid more than R6-million in the matter. But disputes over tariffs, preparation time and scope of work have continued to surface. And this contributed to postponements and tension between defence teams and the state funder.

“This decision is rooted in the family’s constitutional right to effective legal representation and access to justice. Rights that have been systematically undermined by the manner in which this matter has been handled. We will be representing the accused,” Mashilompane said.

Case marred by repeated delays

Meyiwa, a former Bafana Bafana captain, was shot and killed at his girlfriend’s Vosloorus home in October 2014. Despite arrests and a trial, the case has been marred by repeated postponements, legal disputes and changes in representation.

FOSA warned that patience had run out.

“FOSA and families involved in this case will not tolerate further injustice, obstruction, or institutional failure. We demand that all relevant authorities act with urgency, integrity, and transparency. To ensure that this matter proceeds without further delay,” Mashilompane said.

Whether the court will allow the proposed change in legal representation and how it may affect the already fraught proceedings is expected to be closely watched when the matter returns to court.

