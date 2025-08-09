How MKP exodus to Floyd Shivambu’s Mayibuye threatens Jacob Zuma’s party

The Jacob Zuma-led MKP has been rocked by an exodus of leaders and members who are joining Floyd Shivambu’s Mayibuye Consultation Process.

The latest high-profile exit from the troubled MKP was that of its deputy secretary-general Nombuso Mkhize.

Mkhize was unveiled as Mayibuye’s head of Presidency on Friday, joining many who have followed Shivambu since leaving MKP after being sacked as its administration boss.

Effectively, the entire secretary-general office (SGO) that was led by Shivambu is now at Mayibuye.

With that office tasked with handling the day-to-day running of any political formation, it will be a mountain to climb for the MKP to kill the shadow of Shivambu and Mkhize from its SGO.

With the local government elections 2026 looming large, time is not on their side but Zuma on Friday moved to announce replacements for the duo.

Other leaders from MKP who have joined Mayibuye include former treasurer-general of the Zuma party Menzi Magubane.

On their way out

Nolubabalo Mcinga, the Mayibuye deputy national convenor is also a former MKP member who worked in Shivambu’s office.

Mmabatho Mokause also defected from MKP to Mayibuye as National Chairperson having also previously served as EFF leader in various capacities.

Hardworking former MKP Gauteng leader Musa Novela is now provincial convenor for Mayibuye while Alfred Skhosana from Mpumalanga also ditched the Gwaza brigade for the duke of Mahonisi.

Outspoken Patricia Raisibe, who was central to MKP’s social media offensive, is also now plying her trade under Mayibuye colours as deputy provincial convenor in Gauteng.

This is but among a slew of MKP members who have followed Shivambu to Mayibuye, which by each day looks destined to be a fully-fledged political party.

This especially after MKP officially terminated Shivambu’s membership on Friday. He promptly accepted the expulsion claiming that he “will not appeal”. This points to a man who has set his mind on leading his own political party.

Mayibuye is bound to eat from the MKP and EFF base going into next year’s municipal polls, both former political homes of Shivambu.

No water off a duck’s back

But MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela downplayed the exodus to Mayibuye from MKP that is persistently rocked by instability.

“There is no exodus. The people who followed Floyd to Mayibuye are people we always knew were leaving,” said Ndhlela.

“Those people never left EFF for MK, they left EFF for Floyd and they are leaving MK for Floyd. They are not organisational people.

“I refer to such people as political vagabonds. They have no home, they just float everywhere. They have no ideological grounding and centre.”

Shivambu’s Mabuyiye has made a big deal about the arrival of Mkhize to their ranks, immediately tasking her with running the leader’s office. The reunion of the two is similar to how they gelled at MKP.

With the Shivambu and Mkhize rapport and deep and understanding of the MKP membership and organisational infrastructure, it is expected that they will be crucial to Mayibuye working to neutralise Zuma’s party and eat from its support base.

“As Head of Presidency, Mkhize will serve as a critical link between the offices of the National Convenor and National Coordinator , ensuring operational excellence, unity of purpose, and strategic coherence across all facets of the movement,” read the Mayibuye statement welcoming Mkhize to their fold.

“She will have full participation in all national engagements, strategic meetings, and policy decisions, contributing to our transformative agenda on economic transformation , land restitution, youth empowerment, and anti-corruption.”