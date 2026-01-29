How NALA is helping South Africans navigate global wealth abroad 

As more South Africans build lives, careers and wealth beyond the country’s borders, the need for smart, human-centred financial advice has never been greater.

Nuanced Advisory in Legal & Accounting (NALA), founded by tax specialist Sesethu Cekeshe, is stepping boldly into that space with the establishment of its new headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.

Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the move marks a major milestone for the firm and reflects a growing demand for sophisticated cross-border tax, legal and wealth structuring advice between Africa and the Middle East.

For NALA, it’s less about expansion for expansion’s sake and more about meeting clients where they actually live.

“We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how people live, work and build wealth,” shared Cekeshe.

Multiple jurisdiction investment

“Many of our clients earn in one country, invest in another, and still maintain ties to South Africa. You can’t advise someone like that from a single-jurisdiction mindset.”

That thinking sits at the heart of NALA’s work, particularly through its founder-led Global Mobility Consultation Series. The initiative takes advisory services directly to clients on the ground. With sessions already held in Cape Town, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok.

Each destination tells its own story. In Cape Town and Bangkok, conversations often centre on expatriates and globally mobile individuals investing in property or businesses while managing capital gains tax and long-term residency issues.

In Dubai, NALA has worked closely with South African professionals. Particularly with engineers and specialists who are navigating tax-free income while grappling with questions around tax residency, cessation and compliance with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Abu Dhabi consultations, meanwhile, have drawn senior professionals, families and family offices managing complex, multi-jurisdictional portfolios.

Seamless compliance across borders

“Tax isn’t theoretical; it’s shaped by real economic, regulatory and even political realities. Advising clients face-to-face allows us to give guidance that’s more personal, more precise and far more useful.”

From a lifestyle perspective, the UAE continues to attract South Africans for good reason. With 0% personal income tax and no capital gains tax for individuals, it remains one of the most competitive jurisdictions globally.

NALA’s UAE base allows the firm to offer fully integrated South Africa–UAE advice. Particularly around tax residency, wealth structuring and ongoing SARS (SA Revenue Service) compliance.

The UAE presence does not replace NALA’s South African roots. Instead, it strengthens them, enabling seamless planning that recognises South Africa as a continuing core jurisdiction for many clients.

Founded by Cekeshe, who was born in Mthatha, NALA’s story is also homegrown excellence. She holds a BCom Law from Wits university and a Management Advancement Programme (MAP) qualification from Wits Business School.

Blend of expertise in finance

Her career spans PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), SARS and Investec. This gives her a rare blend of public- and private-sector experience and deep regulatory insight.

NALA’s fully integrated model, combining tax, accounting and legal expertise, has become especially critical for cross-border clients. This is where poor advice can have serious financial and emotional consequences.

In one recent case, the firm resolved a complex SARS audit for a client who relocated to the UAE in 2018. The client had been incorrectly advised on tax residency and capital gains. By directly engaging with SARS and correctly applying the South Africa–UAE Double Tax Agreement, NALA successfully backdated the client’s tax residency cessation. Thus restoring compliance and peace of mind.

