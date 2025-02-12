How new role inspired Lorraine Moropa to plan her own wedding

A romantic drama film has inspired actress Lorraine Moropa to plan her own wedding. And the role also brought her closer to God.

The film is titled Not My Type, and Moropa (28) stars as Letsatsi, a God-fearing woman who has spent years designing wedding dresses while waiting for the perfect man God has in store for her.

“Letsatsi has certainly given me ideas to start planning my own wedding,” Moropa revealed.

On love, faith, and self-discovery

Not My Type is a film that explores the complexities of finding happily ever after. It touches on love, faith, and self-discovery.

Speaking about her new role, Moropa said: “What drew me to portraying the character of Letsatsi is her quest and arduous search of becoming. She is in pursuit of evolving and knows that marriage is God’s idea. To portray a character of that nature is a blessing because I get to use this opportunity I’ve been graced with.

“I use my gifts and talents to educate my peers and audiences, who too may be in pursuit of finding love, self-discovering, and growing and because their order did not make their expected ETA, they give up on God.”

She said that her primary goal is to teach people about God and the power of prayer.

Tailor-made for role

“Letsatsi was by far the most interesting yet easy-going character I had the pleasure to portray. Playing her wasn’t a mountain to climb. She felt suited and tailor-made for me,” she said.

“I could easily empty myself and use my body as a vessel to carry her personal journey. To navigate her world and evolve with her. When a Christian-related story is told, God usually handpicks people He knows would be a better representation of His throne. Not because they are holier than thou, but because it is His will. He equipped me with all the necessary tools, knowledge and resources to bring this character to life,” said Moropa.

She said that she could easily relate to Letsatsi because she also believes that waiting from God requires patience.

Role strengthened her religious beliefs

“I have been in instances where I had to wait on God in order to move. In my journey, I got to learn that patience is fact one of the fruits of the spirit, as indicated by God Himself. So it is not only ideal to, but it is a requirement to wait on God for a perfect anything,” she said.

Speaking about Letsatsi’s two suitors, Thimothi and Mhlonishwa, she said: “In comparison to Thimothi, Mhlonishwa’s demeanour and self-respect stood out for Letsatsi more. Thimothi was far different from Mhlonishwa where respect was concerned.

“Without revealing more contents from the show, it’s safe to say Letsatsi did gravitate to Mhlonishwa. Because, with being a Christian who loves the Lord loudly, there’s an expectancy to how one carries themselves. The contrast between both gentlemen will be very much visible and clear for the audience to comprehend why at some point Letsatsi gravitates more to Mhlonishwa than Thimothi,” she explained.

Not My Type premieres on Showmax on Valentine’s Day this Friday, February 14.

