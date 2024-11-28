How Walter Sisulu Games shaped ‘Villa’ and Refiloe Jane’s lives

Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi and Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane have explained how the Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge, which was relaunched on Wednesday, propelled them to stardom and how it has changed their lives.

The two players were guest speakers at the relaunch of this year’s tournament in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The Clinix Health Group announced its renewed sponsorship of the tournament as part of its continued commitment to the group’s purpose of ensuring that the community continues to live longer and healthier lives.

According to the tournament organiser and Safa Johannesburg’s Phil Mogodi, the games have unearthed and boosted the SA soccer sphere with a lot of talent like Mduduzi Shabalala, Villa, coach Rulani Mokwena, Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi, and Jane, to mention but a few.

The games will start on Sunday, and the final will be played on December 23.

As usual, the tournament will be played at the Nike Shapa Soweto, and this year’s winners will pocket R120 000.

Passing the baton

“I used to walk all the way from Meadowlands to Pimville to watch these games. It is a very long distance to walk, and I told myself that one day I would play there,” said the 34-year-old Vilakazi.

“I would go inside the ground during halftime and kick the ball into the net. It was a dream for me that was realised when I later got to play.

“You just do not know who is watching you because there are so many scouts and people who identify talent there.”

He continued: “I was blessed with talent, and the next thing I was playing in the PSL [Premier Soccer League], and I also won the 2016 PSL Player of the Season.

“I was also at Bafana Bafana, and this is what dreams are made of. I am sure that this edition of the games will produce more and better players for the coming generation.

“We had our turn, and it is up to the young players to grab the opportunity that the Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge brings — it is not about the money but about the exposure and showcasing your God-given talent.”

How Jane was spotted

Jane, who won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament with Banyana in Morocco in 2022, shared the same sentiments.

“I am from Pimville, and I was also spotted in the Walter Sisulu games. A coach came to my house and asked me to join his club because they were short of players,” she said.

“I was bored, sitting at home, and I said: Why not?

“Little did I know that the then Banyana coach, Ntate Joseph ‘Skheshekeshe’ Mkhonza, was there, and he spotted me.

“The next thing I was playing for Banyana. Look how my career has turned out now because of the Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge.

“I encourage younger players to go there and give it their all in this tournament.”

