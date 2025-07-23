HSRC calls for urgent action as public trust in cops plunges to record lows

Public confidence in the South African Police Service (SAPS) has plummeted to its lowest level in history, according to the latest Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) survey.

The findings are based on Round 21 of the South African Social Attitudes Survey, which indicates that only 22% of citizens trusted the police in 2022, with barely any improvement observed in 2023 and 2024/2025.

The HSRC’s long-running study reveals a deeply entrenched mistrust, warning that “during the entire 27-year period from 1998 to 2024/2025, a majority of the adult public never expressed trust in the police”.

Persistently low trust levels

Spokesperson Adziliwi Nematandani said the data should be considered a clarion call for reform.

“The SAPS must acknowledge that this crisis of confidence is not new. The public has consistently questioned the legitimacy of law enforcement for more than two decades,” said Nematandani.

The report traces fluctuating but persistently low trust levels, particularly between 1998 and 2010, when confidence hovered between 39% and 42%.

Since then, it has steadily declined to 22%, signalling a significant erosion of public faith in policing.

The HSRC cautions about the serious implications, especially in communities where police presence serves as a source of safety and reassurance.

“When citizens do not trust the police, they are less likely to report crimes, cooperate with investigations, or feel protected. This undermines the core function of SAPS and weakens democracy,” Nematandani explained.

Commission of inquiry

The report lands at a moment of turbulence for SAPS.

Just over a week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave following explosive allegations that he interfered with investigations into politically connected crime syndicates.

The president has since appointed a judicial commission of inquiry, led by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to probe claims that top officials, including Mchunu and SAPS deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, disbanded a special police unit that was closing in on political killings and criminal networks.

Ramaphosa has urged the commission to complete its work swiftly while appointing Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting minister of police.

Cachalia is expected to resume his duties on August 1 in a complicated set-up that has seen the MK Party take Ramaphosa to court over the appointment of an acting minister outside the members of cabinet.

The HSRC believes that rebuilding public trust requires bold, visible change.

“This is a critical opportunity to reflect, rebuild, and restore the broken bond between police and public,” said Nematandani.

