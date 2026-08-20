Huawei’s Nosipho Zwane urges young  women to push the door 

In a room filled with young graduates and aspiring technology professionals, Huawei South Africa’s Nosipho Zwane delivered a powerful message about confidence, resilience and taking ownership of one’s future.

Zwane, an Access Network Product Manager and Solution Architect at Huawei South Africa, encouraged attendees to stop waiting for validation and instead take bold steps towards their goals.

“I started in a space where I didn’t feel fulfilled,” she said. “And I asked myself: ‘How do I grow without losing myself?’ The answer was simple, speak up, move, and go where you want to be.”

As the only woman in her division, Zwane has built a successful career designing and presenting telecommunications network solutions for major clients, earning multiple awards for excellence along the way.

A career pivot into technology

Zwane’s journey into the technology sector was far from conventional. She initially pursued political science at the University of Pretoria before making the difficult decision to change direction and enter the information technology field during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The transition placed her in environments where women were significantly underrepresented.

“I studied a degree I didn’t like, and I left. Then I entered IT, where I was one of the few women. It was uncomfortable, but that’s where growth happens,” she said.

Rather than viewing discomfort as a setback, she embraced it as an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

Refusing to be overlooked

A defining moment in Zwane’s career came when she decided not to remain in a department that no longer aligned with her ambitions.

After receiving advice to advocate for herself, she approached leadership and requested a move into a more challenging division. Despite skepticism, she persisted.

“I was told, ‘This is a target-driven department, are you sure you can handle it?’ I didn’t wait for validation. I backed myself,” she said.

The decision proved transformative. Not only did she excel in her new role, but she also became the only woman in her division and gained recognition as a top performer.

“I made it a point to remind those who doubted me: ‘You see now?’ Not out of arrogance, but to show that belief in yourself matters,” she said.

The ‘control + shift + voice’ mindset

Central to Zwane’s message was what she calls the “Control + Shift + Voice” mindset, a personal philosophy built around embracing opportunities, changing perspectives and speaking up.

According to Zwane, “Control” is about entering spaces that may feel intimidating or out of reach. “Shift” involves changing the way people see themselves and their potential. “Voice” means having the confidence to share ideas and make contributions.

“Control means enter spaces you think you don’t belong in. Shift means change how you see yourself. And voice means speak, because your ideas deserve to be heard,” she explained.

She encouraged young women in particular to stop allowing gender stereotypes to limit their ambitions.

“You can’t keep saying, ‘I’m just a woman, this is not for me.’ Change that narrative. Walk into rooms like you belong there, because you do,” she said.

Creating opportunities instead of waiting for them

Zwane also stressed the importance of visibility and initiative in building a successful career.

She recalled a period when her work was being presented by others, leaving her contributions largely unseen. Determined to change that, she requested an opportunity to present her own work.

“I was doing the work, but someone else was presenting it. I asked for one chance to present, just one. That moment changed everything,” she said.

The experience reinforced her belief that success often comes to those willing to actively pursue opportunities rather than wait for them to appear.

A message for the next generation

Closing her address, Zwane encouraged aspiring professionals to seek mentors, build networks and embrace lifelong learning.

“If there’s no door, find another way in. Shadow people, ask questions, learn constantly. No one is going to hand you success, you must go for it,” she said.

Her final message was one of hope and determination.

“Where you come from does not determine where you’re going. You can do it. But only if you decide that you will.”

For the graduates and future tech leaders in attendance, Zwane’s story served as a reminder that confidence, persistence and self-belief can be powerful tools for breaking barriers and creating new opportunities.