Huge excitement at launch of new-look Carling Black Label cup

The Carling Black Label Cup, featuring four Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs, was launched in a glittering fashion at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

The four competing teams will be decided by the supporters’ votes, and Kaizer Chiefs are already leading the pack with just over 85 000 votes under their name. As expected, Orlando Pirates are second with 58 945 votes, followed by Mamelodi Sundowns in third position with 27 500 votes. AmaZulu complete the top four with 4 982 votes.

Royal AM are, however, breathing down the neck of Usuthu with 4 288 votes.

The tournament will take place on November 12, right in the middle of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, to keep local soccer fans entertained during the football lull.

The launch was attended by the supporters of the 16 PSL teams and the sponsors. Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela entertained the audience with her dance moves and the players expressed their excitement at the prospect of playing in front of a packed stadium.

TS Galaxy veteran defender Vuyo Mere expressed his wish to play in the tournament, because since its inception 10 years ago, only Chiefs and Pirates were allowed to take part.

“I have always wanted to play in this competition. These pre-season tournaments are good for preparations and this time around there will be a Fifa World Cup and local supporters will be hungry for live soccer [action],” said Mere.

“I am confident that our supporters in Mpumalanga want to be part of this spectacle, because it will be the first time TS Galaxy participate if they vote for us.”

Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule said it is always exciting to play in such tournaments and in front of a full stadium.

“As Pirates, we are certain that we will be in the tournament, and we will beat anybody in the final. Other teams have beaten us by chance this season. We want Maritzburg United because we want revenge,” said Pule.

Watch:

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author