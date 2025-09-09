Human Rights Commission lashes Operation Dudula over undocumented migrants

Operation Dudula, an anti-undocumented migrant group in South Africa, has been criticised for its campaign to block undocumented foreign nationals from accessing South Africa’s public healthcare system.

The group’s actions, which include protests and blockades at hospitals and clinics, have been deemed unlawful by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

On Tuesday, SAHRC Commissioner Professor Tshepo Madlingozi addressed the media, condemning Operation Dudula’s tactics as a violation of constitutional rights.

Foreigners are no scapegoats

“Operation Dudula marched to our offices, and in KwaZulu-Natal, they submitted a memo. And we have responded to them. We say we disagree that foreign nationals should be scapegoated for the problems in the healthcare system,” Madlingozi said.

“We were very clear that it is unlawful for any citizen or anyone to try to enforce immigration laws. No one is allowed to play the role that is supposed to be played by the Department of Home Affairs.”

Madlingozi emphasised that the SAHRC has engaged with the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, and the national Health Department to address the issue.

“They must do their work, which is policing and ensuring that everyone is able to access healthcare. Because it is unlawful to prevent anyone, either documented or undocumented,” he stated.

Further measures

“In the next coming days, we will be announcing further measures to curb this,” he added.

SAHRC Chairperson Chris Nissen added: “Our act is very clear. It says we must protect the rights of the people within the Republic of South Africa, and that includes non-nationals.”

The commission has cited Section 27 of the South African Constitution, which guarantees everyone the right to healthcare services and prohibits the refusal of emergency medical treatment, regardless of immigration status.

Registered political party

Operation Dudula, now a registered political party, has argued that undocumented immigrants strain South Africa’s overburdened healthcare resources, insisting that citizens should be prioritised.

The group has staged protests at facilities like Durban’s Addington Hospital and Johannesburg’s Hillbrow clinic. They reportedly turn away dozens of foreign nationals. This includes refugees and asylum seekers, seeking medical care.

