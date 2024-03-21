‘Human rights violations rooted in false and wounded masculinity’

As the nation observes Human Rights Day, a non-profit company is calling for the need to promote positive masculinity to stop gender-based violence (GBV) and crime.

Father A Nation is working to stop GBV by restoring and equipping men to be nation-builders, fathers, and role models.

Craig Wilkinson, the founder and CEO of Father A Nation, said it is important to acknowledge that many human rights violations are rooted in false and wounded masculinity.

Despite South Africa’s constitution being one of the most progressive in the world, the country continues to grapple with alarming rates of rape, GBV, and rampant violent crimes against children and women.

Teaching healthy masculinity

“Modelling and teaching healthy masculinity helps men become role models for younger generations, stopping the cycle of GBV at its roots,” said Wilkinson.

In line with this year’s Human Rights Day theme – Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights – Wilkinson urged leaders in industry, government, and civil society to recognise and promote positive masculinity as a proven antidote to the social ills that rob women and children of their basic human rights.

“The power of positive masculinity will not only break the cycle of violence but also create a society where every individual’s rights are upheld and protected,” he said.

Advocating for human rights

“As we as a nation reflect on three decades of advocating for human rights, let us embrace positive masculinity as a cornerstone for building stronger and more equitable communities where every person can flourish and live with dignity and safety.

“Good men use political power to serve their constituency; economic power to serve their families, loved ones and society; corporate power to serve staff, customers and shareholders, and their physical power to protect.

Human Rights Day is commemorated annually on March 21 to remind South Africans about the sacrifices that accompanied the struggle for the attainment of democracy in South Africa.

