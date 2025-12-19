Hundreds of Basotho, Zimbabweans nabbed entering South Africa illegally

Two Mozambican nationals were arrested at the Kosi Bay port of entry, bordering KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique.

The arrests came after Border Management Authority (BMA) officers uncovered 46 fraudulently stamped Mozambican passports hidden in a vehicle entering South Africa from Mozambique as part of a stepped-up festive season border crackdown.

The men were travelling in a silver Volvo S40 when they were stopped on Thursday, December 18.

The authorities searched the vehicle and found the passports hidden under a mat in the boot. Officers also recovered R34 890 in cash, believed to be linked to illegal activities.

Attempt to bribe BMA officials

According to the BMA, the suspects attempted to bribe officials to evade arrest.

When the attempt failed, the suspects resisted arrest until the authorities subdued them. Both men were charged with fraud and bribery, as well as resisting arrest.

“This interception shows that our officers are alert and will not compromise the integrity of our borders,” said BMA commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, who is overseeing border operations from the ground.

The arrests form part of wider enforcement activities at ports of entry and along vulnerable border areas, where BMA teams have increased visibility as cross-border movement rises during the festive period.

At the Groblers Bridge port of entry to Botswana, BMA border guards intercepted 585 undocumented Zimbabwean nationals attempting to move through informal crossing points while carrying goods that had not been declared through normal customs processes.

In a separate operation, at Sani Pass, about 142 Basotho nationals were also intercepted while moving through vulnerable sections of the borderline.

“As we strengthen enforcement in one area, movement patterns change. That is why our deployments are flexible and responsive,” Masiapato said.

Despite the interceptions, the commissioner said border operations remain stable, with systems functioning effectively and adequate personnel deployed.

“Our focus is on maintaining security while allowing legitimate travel and trade to continue smoothly,” he said.

Operations suspended due to rain

Meanwhile, operations at the Sendelingsdrift port of entry between South Africa and Namibia have been temporarily suspended due to increased water levels caused by persistent rainfall.

“The suspension is purely for safety reasons, and we will reopen once conditions allow,” Masiapato said.

As part of ongoing festive oversight, the commissioner is expected to visit the Maseru Bridge port of entry, where traveler numbers are increasing for both arrivals and departures.

“We are monitoring volumes closely, and while movement is rising, the situation remains manageable,” he said.

