Hundreds of drunk drivers busted in Eastern Cape Xmas crackdown

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has issued a grave warning following the arrest of 451 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol during two consecutive pre-Christmas weekends.

These figures underscore the severe and ongoing road safety challenges faced by the province as the festive season reaches its peak travel period.

Alarming numbers despite public appeals

According to official statistics, 213 motorists were arrested during coordinated province-wide enforcement operations on the first weekend. This was followed by an intensified crackdown the next weekend. It resulted in a further 238 arrests.

These alarming numbers were recorded despite persistent public appeals for responsible driving behaviour as holiday traffic volumes surge.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose described the statistics as deeply troubling. He highlighted that drunk driving remains one of the foremost causes of fatal collisions. It is also blamed for serious injuries and long-term trauma on South African roads.

“These arrests come at a time when thousands of families are travelling long distances to reunite with loved ones,” Binqose stated.

“We continue to appeal to motorists to take full responsibility for their actions behind the wheel. Every decision to drive impaired puts countless innocent lives at risk.”

With the festive season now in full swing, provincial law enforcement agencies have vowed to maintain and further intensify their presence. This includes sustained roadblocks, high-density patrols, and visible policing across all major routes.

Heavy rainfall warnings

The reinforced strategy coincides with a heightened environmental risk. This as the South African Weather Service’s seasonal outlook forecasts above-normal summer rainfall. The north-eastern parts of the country have been identified for this due to a weak La Niña pattern.

Authorities warn that wet road conditions could significantly increase driving hazards. These will affect Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the North West and Free State.

In his concluding appeal, Binqose urgently called on all road users to meticulously plan their journeys. He strongly advocated for the use of designated drivers or alternative transport options. And he stressed the non-negotiable priority of safety.

“Motorists must now contend with both the preventable risk of impaired driving and the potential for adverse weather. No journey, regardless of its purpose, is worth [losing] a life,” he said.

READ MORE: Recent weather updates underscore optimistic agriculture outlook in 2026

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content