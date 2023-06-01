Hunt is on for kidnappers of MUT electrical engineering lecturer

It is the fourth day since one of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturers went missing.

Shan Dwarita, who has worked as a lecturer in the institution’s electrical engineering department for the past 26 years, reportedly went missing on Sunday.

In a media briefing held at MUT on Wednesday, vice-chancellor professor Marcus Ramogale said university management was alerted on Monday that Dwarita had gone missing, saying the lecturer’s abduction was only confirmed on Tuesday.

“We were also informed that there is a video that is circulating, which has captured the kidnapping in action,” said Ramogale.

“We are very concerned about what has happened to him, but what concerns us the most is that whilst the kidnapping was captured on video, no one has come forward with information.

“We appeal to members of the public who may have seen what happened to share that information.”

He added that Dwarika’s kidnapping came at a crucial time when the university is wrapping up the first semester and preparing for mid-year examinations.

“Mr Dwarika should be at work assessing the work of his students and preparing them for examinations.

“We are convinced that someone has seen what has happened, and if you keep quiet and not share that information with the police, you are as guilty as those who committed the crime.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a case of a missing person has been opened.

“Greenwood Park police have opened a case of a missing person after a 61-year-old man reportedly went missing Sunday. The search for him is still continuing,” said Netshiunda.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.