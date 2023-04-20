Hunt is on for Mozambican man after discovery of dead bodies

The police have cast their net wide after the dead bodies of a woman and her baby were found dumped in an industrial area in Welkom, Free State at the weekend.

Captain Stephen Thakeng said a member of the community made the gruesome discovery in Katanga Street on Sunday.

“The bodies were identified by next of kin as those of 22-year-old Ratiso Dhlengwayo and her three-month old child Progress Mhofu,” said Thakeng.

The police are investigating two cases of murder, he said, adding that the women’s partner has fled from their home.

“We are looking for a Mozambican man, Jesus Mhofu, who is alleged to be a person of interest in the double murder. We do not have his age [at the moment],” said Thakeng.

