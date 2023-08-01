Husband who allegedly kidnapped, beat up wife back in the dock

A 39-year-old man accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife returns to the Ritavi magistrate’s court in Polokwane, Limpopo on Thursday for a bail application.

It is alleged that the accused followed his wife who was walking with her sister-in-law on Saturday and tried to run her down with his vehicle.

He then allegedly ordered her to get inside the vehicle and drove off with her.

It is not clear when the woman broke free, but a police report states that she was rescued by a passerby who found her in the bushes, naked and severely assaulted.

Police were informed and a search for the man and his wife got under way.

“The suspect’s vehicle was spotted and tactically stopped. Police then took the suspect to his house after he lied about his wife’s whereabouts,” said the police.

“While they were busy with the search, they received a report that the victim was at the local police station.

“During the investigation, police found the victim’s blood-stained clothes. The motive is not yet known but could be related to domestic violence.”

An investigation into the matter continues.

