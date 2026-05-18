Husband, wife get R600K bail for ‘looting’ Covid TERS of R27m

Two Mpumalanga business owners accused of looting nearly R27-million from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) have been released on a combined bail of R600 000 after appearing in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The accused, 48-year-old Fumu Mkalira Msiska, a Malawian-born permanent South African resident, his wife, Gladness Msiska Mkhonto, also 48, and her 39-year-old brother, Bongani Zoran Mkhonto, face fraud-related charges linked to the alleged abuse of TERS funds during the height of the pandemic.

Msiska and his wife were each granted bail of R300 000, while Bongani Mkhonto was released on R3 000 bail.

The trio handed themselves over to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit in Nelspruit on Sunday following a lengthy investigation involving the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit, the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s asset forfeiture unit (AFU).

According to investigators, the companies A and F Consulting allegedly fraudulently claimed TERS benefits for more than 700 ghost workers and former employees in 2020.

Authorities allege the company received approximately R26.9-million through the scheme.

Preservation orders secured

Investigators further claim that large sums of money were transferred from A and F Consulting to Khulani Quality Contribution, a company allegedly linked to Msiska’s wife.

The State also alleges Bongani Mkhonto acted as a runner by sourcing identity details used to submit fraudulent claims for non-existent and former workers.

As part of the investigation, the AFU secured preservation orders freezing bank accounts and seizing five vehicles believed to be linked to the alleged fraud.

Three properties in Pretoria, Middelburg, and White River were also preserved, alongside household items and office equipment.

The matter was postponed to July 20 for further investigation.

The Mpumalanga Hawks boss, Major-General Nico Gerber, welcomed the collaboration between law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

“Working together as various law enforcement agencies will assist in ensuring justice is served for those affected by the ghost employee scheme,” said Gerber.

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