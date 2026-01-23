Hyundai Automotive SA announces strategic partnership with rugby icon

Hyundai Automotive South Africa yesterday announced a strategic partnership with former Springboks Rugby World Cup-winning captain John Smit, aligning the brand with one of South Africa’s most respected sporting leaders.

The partnership was unveiled at Hyundai’s Centurion dealership and attended by leading figures from the sporting, motoring and business media. It brings together two leadership-driven brands united by shared values of excellence, resilience and integrity.

As part of the collaboration, Smit will use the all-new Hyundai SANTA FE in the execution of his professional duties. Thus reinforcing the brand’s positioning around reliability, versatility and leadership both on and off the field.

Watch the video for exclusive interviews with Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson and John Smit.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content