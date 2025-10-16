‘I am Donald Trump’s big fan,’ says Nota Baloyi despite US visa cancellation

South African music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi says he remains a supporter of US President Donald Trump and would vote for him in the 2028 American presidential election despite his visa being revoked by the White House.

Baloyi said this in a media statement released on Wednesday after the United States of America’s (USA) Department of State revoked his visa. The move came after his September 11 social media utterances about the assassination of Trump’s staunch supporter and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

List of banned foreign nationals

The department compiled a list of foreign nationals whose American visas were revoked. It did this in a series of posts written on its official X account on Tuesday night. And it gave reasons as being their remarks about the assassination of Kirk.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans. The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S…

“A South African national mocked Americans grieving the loss of Kirk, saying, “they’re hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom” and alleging “he was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash”.

“Visa revoked,” read the X post of the US Department of State.

Unconditional apology

Baloyi said in a media statement: “I would like to make it known that I unconditionally apologise to all those that felt my post was insensitive and ill-timed in any context. I have noted the reactions and responses of no more than 10 comments to my post. Which I believe were prompted by the State Department’s announcement that they would be revoking visas of people who we [sic] reported to have made light of the incident.

“That allegation I categorically deny as neither intended nor implied. I deleted the post. I denounce violence like that seen on the DC Metro, when a Ukrainian refugee was savagely murdered. And I equally repudiate the resulting racist attacks on all African men from those reacting to the graphic and traumatising images seen in the news.

“I also denounce political violence and fled being a victim of such in my home country the last time I visited the United States in 2023. When I was made aware of a credible threat to my life,” said Baloyi.

Advocate for free speech

“I am an advocate for free speech, much like Charlie Kirk was famous for. And as a Christian with conservative leanings, I am a supporter of president Trump. A first-day Trump-er. If I were a US citizen, I would have voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, 2024. And possibly even in 2028, if the constitutional amendment necessary for that was passed.

“That said, I do not always agree with either Charlie Kirk nor Donald Trump, which is my [sic] I disagree with this decision. I have faith that with due process this can be reviewed and rescinded,” said Baloyi.

An email was sent to Baloyi by the US Mission to South Africa, dated October 9 2025. In it, Baloyi is informed that the US Department of State revoked his US visa on September 29 2025.

US department confirms cancellation

“This action is based on the fact that subsequent to the visa issuance, information has come to light indicating that you may be ineligible for your visa,” read the email.

The email stated that Baloyi will not be able to travel on his current US visa to the US.

“If you would like to travel to the United States, you must reapply for a new visa…,” read the email.

There are other nationals whose American visas were revoked due to their “anti-American” social media posts. They include an Argentine, Mexican, Brazilian, German, and Paraguayan.

