‘I am not a king’ – Nigerian man issues formal apology after backlash

The man who sparked a diplomatic storm over an alleged “Igbo king” coronation in the Eastern Cape has publicly apologised, insisting he was never crowned.

Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, who sparked outrage after the March 14 event in KuGompo (East London), says the entire situation was misunderstood.

‘I’m no king’

“I was never coronated as a king. I am not a king and would not purport to be one,” Eziko said in an official statement released on Friday.

His apology comes after a violent protest erupted in kuGompo last Monday, with angry traditional leaders and residents accusing foreign nationals of undermining South Africa’s sovereignty and traditional systems.

Just a cultural appointment

The protest came after videos and images shared online, in which members of the Nigerian community said they had crowned Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as the Igwe Ndigbo in East London.

Demonstrations over the alleged coronation turned violent, with cars and a building torched. Police had to use stun grenades to disperse the crowds. In his apology, Eziko distanced himself from any claim to power, saying the controversial event was merely a cultural appointment.

Association of Igbo

“What took place on 14 March 2026 was my appointment as a senior elder of the Association of Igbo Chapter in Eastern Cape,” he said. “This appointment did not confer any authority on me whatsoever to be a king, leader of a clan or chiefdom.”

He insisted there was no intention to disrespect South Africa’s sovereignty or traditional systems.

‘I take full responsibility’

“I therefore take full responsibility for the concerns and misunderstanding that arose as a result of recent events in KuGompo City (East London),” he said.

“It was never my intention.”

“It was never my intention, nor that of those involved, to undermine or disrespect the sovereignty of South Africa, its laws, or its traditional leadership structures.”

‘Accept my apology’

His apology follows a high-level meeting in Pretoria on Wednesday between South African leaders and the Nigerian High Commission on the kuGompo protest.

“With the above recompense and genuine expression of remorsefulness from me, I hereby request that all stakeholders should please accept my sincere apology,” Eziko added.

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