‘I am tired,’ Andrea Johnson pleads to complete Madlanga commission testimony

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson on Wednesday pleaded with the Madlanga commission to conclude her testimony, telling commissioners she had reached the end of a draining six-day appearance that has fundamentally reshaped the commission’s inquiry into the crime intelligence investigation.

Johnson had hoped to finish giving evidence before the commission broke for tea at about 11am.

“I’m sorry, chair, I’m not being cheeky. I see that my wish to finish before tea time might not happen,” she said.

“I’m tired.”

Her admission came after six days of sustained grilling in which commissioners repeatedly challenged the legal and factual basis of Idac’s investigation into senior crime intelligence officials.

Sympathy from Adv Sello

Evidence leader Adv Mahlape Sello SC sympathised with Johnson’s request but joked that she too was feeling the strain.

“I support your request. I think it’s a fair request,” Sello said.

“I’m messing up all my ranks and titles and everything. Adv Johnson, I know it was your wish. You expressed it yesterday to finish by tea time. If it’s any consolation, my birthday was not too long ago. I reminded the commissioners. I didn’t get any gift. So, it does happen.”

The light-hearted exchange drew chuckles from those present before the commission adjourned for tea.

Johnson’s serious concessions

Johnson’s appearance before the commission began last week and has become one of its most consequential stretches of evidence.

Over three days of testimony last week, she conceded that Idac had no mandate to investigate Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo on the original complaint received from MP Fadiel Adams, accepted that investigators had solicited Adams’ Section 27 affidavit, acknowledged that she had applied the wrong legal test when authorising aspects of the investigation, and admitted providing incorrect information to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

She also accepted that Brig Dineo Mokwele possessed the qualifications required for her appointment, apologised for describing her appointment as a “token appointment”, and acknowledged that chief investigator Dylan Perumal had begun parts of the investigation before the necessary authorisation had been granted.

Resignation request accepted

Friday was set aside without Johnson giving evidence, before her resignation letter surfaced publicly on Sunday. In it, she cited the intense scrutiny surrounding Idac and requested to leave office immediately. President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted her resignation on Monday.

When proceedings resumed this week, Johnson continued making concessions, including accepting that General Fannie Masemola should not have been joined with accused facing fraud and corruption charges in the Medicare24 case, while denying there had been any intention to embarrass him.

She also faced further scrutiny over allegations that Idac investigators attempted to persuade detained Sergeant Fannie Nkosi to implicate Masemola, Lieutenant General Khumalo and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, allegations she described as “extremely serious” if proven and requiring investigation.

The commission’s questioning has already had significant consequences, with the National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrawing charges against Lieutenant General Khumalo and several co-accused while the inquiry continues examining the conduct of Idac investigators and prosecutors.

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