‘I ate what was meant for me’ — Mawuzole responds to marriage haters

Reality TV personality Rev Mawuzole Mlobi has sought to put an end to speculation surrounding his marriage, assuring the public that his relationship is perfectly fine.

He recently took to social media to address concerns from fans worried about his marriage.

In a candid post, he wrote: “I’m not the type to single people out when I post on my status. Maybe one day I’ll have the guts to roast someone lol.

“But I’ve noticed the trend like ‘Ndidlisiwe,’ loosely translated as ‘I’m under a love spell’. That ‘I ate everything, I ate without even seeing it’.

Reality TV husband

“So what? Why are you jealous about everything? I ate what was meant for me; wait for yours hahaha. P.S excuse my handwriting.”

Mawuzole rose to fame through the reality show Nandipha and the Rev. The show chronicled his family life, relationships, and personal struggles.

It often highlighted tension between him and his wife, Nandipha. Viewers witness moments of conflict and even instances of him turning to alcohol for comfort.

These on-screen conflicts fuelled public speculation, with many suggesting he should end the marriage.

His latest statement appears to be a direct response to these controversies. Aiming to quell rumours while reaffirming that his relationship remains stable.

Netizens not convinced

However, not all fans were convinced the post was authored by Mawuzole himself. Some suspected that Nandipha might have written it. Social media users reacted with scepticism:

Nosi Xesi commented: “This is not your handwriting though.”

Athenkosi Tsholwana added: “But you can tell this is not from him. That woman is busy.”

Saida Mofokeng remarked: “Imagine being bullied even with Facebook account access.”

But Nandipha has denied writing on Mawuzole’s page.

“If this wasn’t the Rev’s page, I would have insulted you,” she said.

This incident highlights the ongoing curiosity and scrutiny surrounding reality TV stars’ personal lives. Even attempts to clarify the truth are met with suspicion and debate.

Attempts to get in touch with Mawuzole proved futile, with no response to calls.