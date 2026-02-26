‘I didn’t shield Julius Mkhwanazi’: Ekurhuleni HR head tells Madlanga

Suspended City of Ekurhuleni head of human resources department Linda Gxasheka has refuted claims that she played a role in protecting suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Gxasheka said this as she gave her testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday. She said she lacked the authority to shield any official. “I refute the allegations that I supported or participated in protecting anyone,” Gxasheka said. “I am not the CEO or the city manager. The city manager is the ultimate authority on all matters relating to the municipality,” she added.

Remuneration model mess

Her testimony also focused on a controversial remuneration model that she said escalated from a projected R100-million to more than R400-million by the time it was concluded.

“The intention at the time was that the remuneration model would cost the city around R100-million. By the time the process was concluded, it cost the city more than

R400-million; almost half a billion,” she said.

She attributed the spiralling costs to former head of employee relations Xolani Nciza and said the matter was escalated to former city manager Imogen Mashazi. Nciza was dismissed after he was accused of failing to submit genuine qualifications.

The financial burden, Gxasheka added, reduced capacity and negatively affected service delivery.

The city was also expected to pay more than R100-million towards a pension fund that was not performing.

Mapiyeye wanted 55 posts filled

Gxasheka told the commission that a letter from Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department chief Jabulani Mapiyeye, referencing the SAPS Act and requesting 55 positions be filled, was discussed in a meeting.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi asked whether she had formally responded.

“You are the addressee in the letter, did you respond? If you did, do we have the response here?” Baloyi asked.

“My response was not in writing, it was a meeting with chief Mapiyeye,” Gxasheka replied.

Pressure to suspend Mkhwanazi

She said the controversy over blue lights installed in certain vehicles came to her attention through WhatsApp video clips sent by Nciza while she was acting as HOD: HR.

Nciza subsequently requested a meeting to discuss Mkhwanazi’s suspension.

Gxasheka further alleged that Mapiyeye pressured her to sign a letter of intention to suspend Mkhwanazi.

“He forced me to sign it, after he said he needed more protection because he was scared of Mr Mkhwanazi. I had issues with this because they wanted more security for the both of them and I asked who was going to protect me because I am a woman and a mom who had just given birth,” she said.

She also testified that her fear came from a different case where an employee was being investigated for municipal TLBs that were allegedly being used in Eastern Cape.

Gxasheka said a union representative warned her to settle the TLBs matter to avoid possible violence, citing an incident in which a councillor’s house had been shot at.

She ended up signing the letter of intent to suspend Mkhwanazi.

The commission continues.