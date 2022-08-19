I don’t know my accuser – Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has maintained his innocence, saying he does not know the identity of a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

On Thursday, police approached Godongwana with a warning statement in connection with a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

Last week, it emerged that an employee at the Kruger National Park had laid a criminal complaint against Godongwana, who is a former chairperson of the ANC’s economic transformation committee.

“I confirmed to the SAPS official that I indeed was in the Kruger Park area on 9 August 2022, when the alleged incident is said to have occurred. I repeated my previous assertion, that I in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone,” he said in a second public statement on the matter.

“I am relieved to have finally been contacted by the police and given the opportunity to hear what I am being accused of. I am also glad to have the opportunity to place my denial on record. I take the allegations very seriously. As such, I am looking forward to the necessary legal processes unfolding,” he added.

On Wednesday, Godongwana voluntarily appeared before the ANC integrity commission in relation to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

He further claimed in the statement that the case against was a smear campaign against him, fashioned to achieve narrow political ends.

A close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Godongwana said he presented himself before the ANC integrity commission because he was painfully aware of the damage the allegations against him were causing the governing party.

Amid calls that he should step down, Godogwana said he was not going anywhere.

“While I serve as Minister of Finance at the privilege of President Cyril Ramaphosa, I wish to state that I personally intend on continuing with executing my duties by focusing on the critical tasks of revitalising our economy and protecting the fiscus,” he said

“It is my contention that issues of this nature are not appropriate for political expediency, and therefore I would like to make a sincere plea that our law enforcement agencies be given space and time to get to the bottom of the matter, as speedily as possible”.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author