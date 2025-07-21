I have no aspirations to be ANC secretary-general, says Malusi Gigaba as he graduates

The former finance minister and current co-chair of parliament’s joint standing committee on defence (JSCD), Dr Malusi Gigaba, has formally joined the academic elite after graduating from the University of Johannesburg on Monday with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration.

Beaming with pride, Gigaba described the moment as both “personal and profoundly political” but was quick to shut down speculation about his ambitions to become the next ANC secretary-general.

“I have no aspirations to be ANC SG [secretary-general],” he told Sunday World.

“While the direct subject of my thesis may not immediately relate to my current role as co-chairperson of the JSCD, the intellectual discipline, analytical rigour, and deep understanding of governance and public administration I gained through my PhD are profoundly applicable.”

Gigaba, once one of the ANC’s youngest rising stars and a former minister of public enterprises and home affairs, has over the years been a controversial figure in South African politics.

However, on Monday, he marked a new chapter not in political theatrics but in academic achievement.

Balancing studies with public life

Dismissing ongoing public debates about his future in the ANC leadership, he stressed that his focus was on using his intellectual capital to strengthen policy development and institutional governance.

“This PhD reinforces my commitment to evidence-based decision-making. It has enhanced my ability to think strategically and to analyse complex public policy matters, particularly in the area of state-owned entities like Armscor and Denel, which play a key role in supporting our national defence infrastructure,” he said.

Gigaba’s journey to the doctoral degree was not without challenges.

He admitted that balancing academic pursuits with the pressures of public life was no easy feat, especially given the controversies and scrutiny that have shadowed parts of his career.

“Public scrutiny does not define me. None of that controversy has ever been about my knowledge, my competence, or my ability to perform. None of it has ever been proven to be true.

“My focus was always steadfast. The completion of my PhD was a personal and professional commitment, one that I wasn’t going to allow to be derailed by distraction or speculation.”

Shift in public service approach

His research was supervised by academics Professor Dominique Emmanuel Uwizeyimana and Dr Eric Blanco Niyitunga, both of whom co-authored papers with him during the course of the PhD.

“They were not only co-supervisors but mentors. Their academic insight sharpened my thinking and strengthened the rigour of my work. I plan to continue writing and publishing. Research will remain a part of my life,” he said.

With a doctoral title now to his name, Gigaba hinted at a shift in his public service approach, one less driven by political ambition and more anchored in intellectual discipline and policy depth.

“My resolve has always been to contribute meaningfully to our country’s development. That will never change,” Gigaba said.

