‘I recruited Eskom chair in my living room,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa as he hails workers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Eskom’s workforce for stabilising South Africa’s power supply, while revealing that the utility’s board chairperson, Mteto Nyati, was personally recruited during a meeting at his home.

Speaking at Kusile Power Station in Emalahleni on Friday, Ramaphosa struck a celebratory tone, crediting Eskom’s roughly 40 000 employees for helping the country edge closer to a year without load shedding.

‘Bravo to Eskomers’

“Today, we are approaching 365 consecutive days without any form of load shedding, and that is thanks to you all,” he said.

The president repeatedly praised workers, whom he jokingly renamed “Eskomers”, describing them as the heartbeat of the economy and the force behind South Africa’s position as the continent’s leading electricity producer.

“Wow! I didn’t know that there were so may Eskomites. I thought that was a funny name because I know termites,” he said, drawing some laughter from the audience. “I will call you Eskomers. I think that’s nicer… You are at the top, and Egypt follows. They put us in tiers. Top tier is South Africa, and that top tier is you as Eskom,” he said.

‘Pairs of hands’

But beyond the applause, Ramaphosa offered a rare glimpse into how Eskom’s leadership was assembled at the height of the utility’s crisis.

He said he sought out what he called “pairs of hands” to help turn the power utility around, starting with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, whom he persuaded to take up the role.

“I didn’t have to twist his hand for long, and he said yes,” Ramaphosa said.

Nyati came to my home

He then turned to the appointment of Nyati, describing a more personal approach.

“Just like the chairperson, whom I called and said, ‘We want you to chair the Eskom board.’ He came to my home, we sat down, and we talked about it,” Ramaphosa said.

Nyati was formally appointed Eskom board chairperson in November 2023.

The Magnificent Three

Ramaphosa said the leadership trio was completed with the appointment of Group CEO Dan Marokane, forming what he called the “Magnificent Three” tasked with steering Eskom out of crisis.

“After that I had the Magnificent Three. The real Magnificent Three who could run this,” he said.

The remarks come as South Africa continues to experience “load reduction” in some areas, even as national load shedding has eased significantly.

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