‘I suffer from asthma, chronic tonsilitis, and I can die in prison’ — Vusimuzi Matlala

Controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala suffers from asthma and chronic tonsillitis, and should he contract bacteria or germs in prison, he will die.

Matlala said this on Tuesday during his formal bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Matlala was applying for bail in relation to the charges he is facing for the alleged October 2023 hit on his ex-girlfriend, TV actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

Bail affidavit

During court proceedings on Tuesday, Matlala’s lawyer, Advocate Laurence Hodes SC, read Matlala’s bail affidavit.

Through Hodes, Matlala said he should be granted bail so that he can adequately prepare for his trial.

“I suffer from asthma and chronic tonsillitis. I was admitted at Midstream MediClinic in 2021 for almost two months for this condition. [It was] just after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was also admitted on 13 August 2023 for approximately two weeks at the same hospital for the same condition. I am still on chronic medication in this regard. My medical records are easily verifiable by the police should this court so direct,” said Matlala.

His life is at risk

“If I contract bacteria or germs whilst in custody, my health will most likely deteriorate. And I might lose my life,” said Matlala.

“Should this court release me on bail, I can raise the amount of R100, 000 to post as bail…” said Matlala.

Regarding his personal circumstances, Matlala (49), said he is self-employed as a director of four companies. These are CAT VIP Protection, Lux of Africa Investments, Black AK Trading and Medi Care 24 Tshwane District. All four companies are based in Pretoria.

Matlala said he makes an income of R250, 000 per month from his four businesses.

Laid bare his personal affairs

He said he owns a property valued at R6.6-million in Midstream Ridge, Pretoria.

Matlala said he owns a property in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, which is valued at R1.1-million.

He said he owns a Mercedes-Benz SUV and six BMW sedans. These have a combined value of approximately R6-million.

Matlala said he lives in Midstream Ridge extension 65, Pretoria, with his wife, Tsakani, and their three daughters. He said he has a further six children whom he supports financially.

Matlala’s bail application was postponed to September 8. This was so that the state can respond to new allegations made by Matlala against the investigating team in his bail affidavit.

Co-accused in attempted murder of ex

In his current case, Matlala is charged alongside his wife Tsakani (36), two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana (35) and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), and Nthabiseng Nzama (23) for the attempted murder of Thobejane.

Nzama is the daughter of one of the alleged hitmen.

The five accused are facing various charges. These include conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, fraud and money laundering. All in connection with the alleged hit on Thobejane.

Tsakani and Nzama are out on R20, 000 and R10, 000 bail, respectively. Kekana and Mabusela abandoned their bail applications. They remain in police custody.

