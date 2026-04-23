‘I was acting under instruction,’ TMPD inspector testifies on R59m tender

An inspector from the Tshwane Metro Police Department, major Lebogang Phiri, took the stand at the Madlanga commission on Thursday as the inquiry returned its focus to allegations of corruption and tender manipulation within the City of Tshwane.
Phiri faced questioning over claims that he played a role in allocating sites to Gubis85 Solutions without proper authorisation, an arrangement that allegedly resulted in the security company receiving R59-million from the municipality.
‘I acted under instructions’
Denying the allegations, Phiri pointed to email correspondence as evidence that he was acting under instruction.
“Herman Segolela from Water and Sanitation struck a deal with Gubis85 Solutions and pushed for the deployments,” he said, referring to Herman Segolela.
When asked who has the power to allocate sites to a security company, Phiri did not have a direct answer as he said it depends.
He further rejected claims that he personally selected Gubis85 Solutions for deployment at various sites.
“I halted deployment of guards at two pump stations in December 2024 after claims by Herman Segolela that they had been vandalised,” Phiri testified.
Decision came from water and sanitation
According to Phiri, he made it clear during a January 2025 meeting with Segolela and Tshukudu Malatji that he would not authorise further deployments without first conducting site inspections.
“But the decision came from the Water and sanitation management, which mandated the use of Gubis85 as an existing service provider already in use by the department,” he said.
“Water and Sanitation department promised Gubis85 Solutions that work would commence on 31 December 2024,” he added.
Phiri also claimed that security personnel from the company had already been deployed before he issued any formal deployment letter.
He said he was granted an authority by Malatji to issue a formal deployment letter.
The commission then turned its attention to Phiri’s financial records, highlighting bank statements reflecting large sums of money moving through his accounts.
‘Professional gambler’
In response, Phiri described himself as a professional gambler who operates alongside friends.
He told the commission that his Standard Bank account received R1.4 million, which he said he used to provide loans to acquaintances in an effort to grow his funds.
“I saw an opportunity to grow the money through borrowing friends and family, and I used the money to pay off my bond,” he said.
Addressing a specific payment of R150,000 to his Absa account, Phiri said it was a loan.
“He gave me a loan and I paid them in cash, so I do not have paper trail.”
He further explained that some of the funds were generated through a car trading business.
“I sold two vehicles. Commissioners, I buy car and sell them. I buy, refurbish them and sell, that’s how I roll. I sell them to social clubs, in the streets we call them stokvel,” said Phiri.
- Tshwane Metro Police inspector Major Lebogang Phiri testified at the Madlanga commission regarding allegations of corruption in site allocations to Gubis85 Solutions, which received R59-million from the City of Tshwane.
- Phiri denied wrongdoing, stating he acted under instructions from Herman Segolela of the Water and Sanitation department and was not responsible for selecting Gubis85 Solutions.
- He halted guard deployments at two sites in December 2024 amid vandalism claims and insisted further deployments required site inspections and formal authorization.
- The Water and Sanitation department mandated Gubis85 Solutions' use as an existing service provider, with deployments beginning prior to formal deployment letters issued by Phiri under granted authority.
- Addressing large bank transactions, Phiri described himself as a professional gambler and car trader, claiming received funds were loans or proceeds from buying and selling vehicles, aimed at growing his money and paying personal debts.
An inspector from the
Phiri faced questioning over claims that he played a role in allocating sites to Gubis85 Solutions without proper authorisation, an arrangement that allegedly resulted in the security company receiving R59-million from the municipality.
"Herman Segolela from Water and Sanitation struck a deal with Gubis85 Solutions and pushed for the deployments," he said, referring to Herman Segolela.
When asked who has the power to allocate sites to a security company, Phiri did not have a direct answer as he said it depends.
He further rejected claims that he personally selected Gubis85 Solutions for deployment at various sites.
"I halted deployment of guards at two pump stations in
"But the decision came from the Water and sanitation management, which mandated the use of Gubis85 as an existing service provider already in use by the department," he said.
"Water and Sanitation department promised Gubis85 Solutions that work would commence on 31
Phiri also claimed that security personnel from the company had already been deployed before he issued any formal deployment letter.
He said he was granted an authority by Malatji to issue a formal deployment letter.
In response, Phiri described himself as a professional gambler who operates alongside friends.
He told the commission that his
"I saw an opportunity to grow the money through borrowing friends and family, and I used the money to pay off my bond," he said.
"He gave me a loan and I paid them in cash, so I do not have paper trail."
He further explained that some of the funds were generated through a car trading business.
"I sold two vehicles. Commissioners, I buy car and sell them. I buy, refurbish them and sell, that’s how I roll. I sell them to social clubs, in the streets we call them stokvel," said Phiri.