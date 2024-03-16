‘I was not even dating when I wrote the song’, Iphinifa hit maker

Hit sensation Imacsoul, of the viral track Iphinifa, says he was not dating or had anyone in particular when he wrote the song, which is on everyone’s Tik-Tok at the moment.

Imacsould, born Malusi Dlodlo, said the song is his love letter to all women out there. For them to appreciate their bodies and embrace who they are.

Song is about full-figured women

Iphinifa is a song about loving a full-figured woman. Its Zulu catchy chorus has become a subject of viral dance videos, going viral on social media sites. The chorus loosely means “stand up my person, you who fill up an apron”. iPhinifa is derived from the English word pinafore, whose synonym is apron.

Iphinifa was released two days after Valentine’s Day, and it is currently sitting on over 14 million Tik-Tok impressions.

Still shocked by song’s popularity

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Imacsoul said he is still shocked at how well his song was received before it was even officially launched.

“I recorded the song. Then we showed the video where I was singing, and that video went viral. That then made us release the entire song unplanned. Iphinifa is such a miracle song. It has opened so many doors for me before it was even released.

“I even had studio sessions with Kabza de Small, Mthunzi and Mlindo the vocalist. It was through this song that people took notice,” he said.

He says that despite the success of the jam, it was not written for anyone in particular. He says he was single when he wrote the song. It was meant for the masses to interprete it for themselves and apply it.

Not dating anyone at the time

“I was not even dating anyone at the time. I don’t want a situation where my fans listen to the song and think about my relationship. It is their song,” he said.

He added that he was not aware that it would be received so well. This has made him and the team to let the music take its own course.

“This song was not even part of the actual album. But we decided to listen to people when they requested that the verse becomes a song… So I had to write the song within 15 days before its release. Because we had to give people what they want,” he said.

Imacsoul’s social media interactions paint a picture of a man who does not realise that he is on his way to mega-stardom. His response to his fans’ questions and comments, and how he offers them access to him on a personal level.

Humility comes from his military training

This is true even in person, he appears gentle and humble. He lets his fans take pictures and do video challenges with him as if he is their buddy.

He says this is all coming down to who he was trained to be during his military days a few years ago.

“In 2017 when I finished my matric I joined the military. When I got an internship there, my music had to wait. I [was able to] reintroduce music everywhere because even in the military there was a talent show. When I went far, they started to take notice,” he said.

“The military training taught me a lot about life. You won’t get that training anywhere else. They taught you to be appreciative of the little things.

Reaping the rewards

At the time it did not make sense. But now I look back and realise that everything I was taught there gave me a lot of life skills. These include humility and discipline,” he added.

Shortly after his training in the military, he jumped ship and focused mainly on doing music gigs within the military.

In 2021 he started focusing on music full-time and releasing his songs to his fans.

His album will he dropping this year, and he is set to release new music with other artists later in the year.

