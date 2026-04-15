‘I will be going home’: Julius Malema addresses supporters as firearm case nears sentencing

Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema told a crowd of supporters outside the KuGompo (East London) Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that he expects to return home after judgment is delivered, as his pre-sentencing hearing in the 2018 firearm discharge case concluded.

We have come to the conclusion of the case and the magistrate has asked us to give her time, she will deliver the judgement possibly tomorrow at 9’oclock,” he told the crowd.

‘We’re not going anywhere’

“So we’re not going anywhere until she delivers her judgement. But I can reassure all of you, and I was telling a young journalist that I was talking to that tomorrow when they go home, I will be going home with them.”

The charges stem from the EFF’s birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018, where video footage showed him firing a rifle into the air.

Heads of argument for the pre-sentencing proceedings were heard and concluded on Wednesday.

‘We will appeal to the highest court’

Malema called for discipline as supporters await the magistrate’s decision.

“Let’s be disciplined and listen to our leadership. We will discuss details of the case because we have canvassed our ideas inside. Now it is for the magistrate to take a decision,” he said.

“Like we said, it doesn’t matter the verdict, the fact that there is a guilty verdict, we will appeal this case to the highest court in the land.”

Malema framed the case as political: “When we were growing up, persecution was always part of our lives, because capitalists want to use the system to silence the dejected masses of our people… We know what is at play, and we are not in any doubt that capitalists play a central role in trying to silence a radical voice in South Africa.”

AfriForum ‘satisfied’ with the proceedings

AfriForum spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said the organisation was happy with the way things are progressing.

“We are looking forward to bringing this case to an end, though, seeing as it’s been dragging on for eight years.”

Broodryk added that through this case, they want to make it very clear that South Africa has laws, and no one is above those laws.

“What we’re hoping for is for a just sentence and must be a fair sentence, but it must also be a sentence that sends a clear message that the way in which Mr Malema acted is unacceptable,” he said.

EFF supporters maintain Malema’s innocence

Hundreds of EFF supporters who gathered outside the court on Wednesday maintained Malema’s innocence.

EFF supporter Nolundi Ngwanya who travelled from Butterworth to kuGompo said Malema did not commit any crime.

“We are standing in full support behind our president, he did not harm anyone. We are saying he is being targeted and we are standing with him,” Ngwanya said.

“We believe there is no case here. Those in power are simply using the law to settle political scores,” said UCT EFF Youth Command chairperson Mahlatse Dlamini.

“No matter how today unfolds, the fight for economic freedom will continue. We want to say to AfriForum that no one can stop an idea whose time has come.”

‘Lawlessness will not be tolerated’

Police in the Eastern Cape said on Wednesday officers has been deployed on the ground ahead of the proceedings.

“We urge members of the public to listen to official instructions from law enforcement and not to be distracted by unverified social media posts,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“SAPS will not tolerate any lawlessness. Anyone found infringing upon the rights of others or engaging in criminal activities will face the full might of the law.”

A sentence exceeding 12 months, if upheld through appeals, could disqualify Malema from Parliament.

The magistrate is expected to deliver judgment at 9am on Thursday.

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