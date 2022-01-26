‘I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for Shoba’ – Pule’s killer tells court

Johannesburg- The third day of the trial of Ntutuko Shoba, who is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of his late girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule took place at the Johannesburg High Court.

The man testifying against Shoba, Muzikayise Malepane says Shoba told him if the pregnancy continued he would lose his wife and money.

According to Malepane, Shoba tried to talk to Pule so that she can terminate the pregnancy but she refused.

Malepane told the court that, he and Shoba met at a licensing department in Florida, where they agreed on R70K should he kill Pule.

The court heard on Wednesday that the first statement given by the convicted Malepane contradicted what he had said in court earlier in the day.

Norman Makhubela, who is a part of Shoba’s defence team, further questioned Malepane on the contradicting statements.

Malepane then said he wanted to place Shoba at the scene which is why he said they met in Florida.

Makhubela asked Malepane if he knew why Shoba asked him to kill Pule and he said he never asked and it was odd to him at first.

He says Shoba said out of everyone he knows, he trusted him.

Malepane accepts that he is responsible for Pule’s death but this is all because Pule’s boyfriend, Shoba asked him to kill her.

