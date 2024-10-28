Icasa probes CEO for shopping spree using service provider’s card 

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is investigating its CEO over allegations that she was using a bank card belonging to a service provider to the state entity she leads.

The probe comes after a whistleblower wrote to Icasa alleging that Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo, allegedly went on a shopping spree in Italy using a bank card owned by someone who was on the Icasa legal panel.

Icasa council chairman Mothibi Ramusi, to whom the whistleblower sent the tip-off, said the matter had been referred to the organisation’s risk and compliance unit.

“I can confirm that the authority (Icasa) received an email from an external whistle-blower regarding some allegation against the CEO,” Ramusi said.

“The council has engaged on the matter and has since resolved to instruct the risk and compliance unit to initiate an investigation process as aligned to the authority’s governance framework. At this stage, [the] council is not involved in the process until the investigation is concluded.”

Sunday World has seen the whistleblower’s report as well as the bank statements of the items Maluleka-Disemelo allegedly was shopping for in Italy with the card of the service provider.

The service provider in question was Hope Chaane, a lawyer, who tragically passed away four months after Maluleka-Disemelo allegedly made the flagged purchases.

“His personal Capitec card was used by your CEO, Mrs Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo, to purchase various luxury goods, including at the Valentino store in Milan, Italy,” the whistleblower wrote to the Icasa chair.

“You will see without much effort and long investigations that these allegations are true. We accordingly refer you to the attached bank statements. The malfeasance may not be limited to the use of card 0469 only, but that will be revealed in the fullness of time.”

The bank statements, which we have seen, show that the card allegedly in the Icasa boss’s possession swiped about R20 000 in the two days she was in Italy in August last year.

The whistleblower told Icasa it would be easy to verify that Maluleka-Disemelo was in Italy during the transactions of the flagged dates.

“We are confused as to why the CEO of a state organ would use a credit card that belongs to a service provider of an entity in which she is the accounting officer. She must be put under oath and defend her actions, at a minimum.”

Ramusi said the ongoing probe was due to conclude sometime in mid-November and that the Icasa council would deliberate on the findings and take appropriate action.

Those sympathetic to the troubled CEO said she was confused about the genesis of the allegations and was awaiting the outcomes of the investigation to decide on the best course of action.

“The CEO is obviously rattled by the allegations, which are of a serious nature, but she is monitoring the situation closely without contaminating the ongoing investigation,” said a high-ranking Icasa management official close to Maluleka-Disemelo.

“She has no idea where this might be coming from but when you occupy such a senior position at a state entity, those are always highly contested, and it is worse now because of the GNU; she can never know who she is dealing with and whether or not through her actions she might have stepped on the wrong toes.

“But she was really taken aback, but she told the chairman to do what needed to be done and investigate, and she was willing to accept a suspension if that was the route that was taken, but fortunately it did not get there.”

Maluleka-Disemelo referred questions to Ramusi.

The whistleblowers, in their tipoff, call for tough action against the CEO if she is found guilty.

“Chairman, South Africa can no longer suffer at the hands of a few corrupt officials. This must stop.

“We await your decisive action and swift leadership in this matter. The institution cannot be tarnished and weakened for personal gain.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content