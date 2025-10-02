Icasa probes Elon Musk’s ‘illegal’ Starlink internet kits in Orania

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has launched a full-scale investigation into reports that Elon Musk’s Starlink internet kits have been delivered to Orania.

This has raised concerns that the whites-only enclave is secretly benefiting from an unlicensed satellite service while the rest of the country remains cut off.

Icasa confirmed this week to Sunday World that inspection teams have been dispatched to the Northern Cape enclave town after allegations surfaced that Starlink dishes were spotted in the area.

Repeated warnings ignored

This is despite the regulator’s repeated warnings that the company has no licence to operate in South Africa.

In May, Icasa issued a Government Gazette notice (No. 49777). This made it clear that any provider of electronic communications must comply with local laws and licensing conditions.

The regulator also sent a formal request to Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX. In it, it sought clarity on whether its service is being illegally offered on local soil. Months later, Icasa says it is still awaiting a formal response.

Icasa media liaison Milly Matlou told Sunday World that the authority will not hesitate to act against those flouting the law.

“If Starlink is found to be in breach of South African regulations, enforcement action will follow. This may include, among others, lodging a complaint with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),” Matlou warned.

The regulator is urging whistle-blowers and industry players to come forward with evidence by contacting satinvestigation@icasa.org.za

The growing controversy has again placed Orania in the spotlight. The self-declared Afrikaner-only town has long courted criticism. It operates its own local currency and claims to be self-sufficient. And it has been accused of promoting racial exclusion under the guise of cultural preservation.

The possibility that it is quietly tapping into Musk’s high-speed satellite network, while the majority of South Africans wait for legal access, has sparked outrage among digital rights campaigners.

Blatant violation of the law

Matlou added that if it is true, Orania’s use of Starlink would represent a blatant violation of the Electronic Communications Act. The Act outlaws the use of unlicensed telecoms equipment. Icasa has previously warned that penalties could include heavy fines, confiscation of hardware, and criminal charges.

Starlink has repeatedly denied officially operating in South Africa. But reports persist of local users smuggling kits across borders and activating them through international roaming. Earlier this year, authorities seized several Starlink dishes in the Northern Cape following tip-offs.

With Icasa now circling Orania, the town could soon face uncomfortable scrutiny.

“We will not tolerate non-compliance in the communications sector,” Matlou declared.

