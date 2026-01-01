Icebolethu dismisses backlash after turning down funeral claim over ‘criminal involvement’

Funeral parlor giant Icebolethu Group has broken its silence following public outrage over the rejection of a funeral claim linked to the late Sbonelo L. Zaca, saying the decision was based on official reports that allegedly placed the deceased at the centre of criminal activity at the time of his death.

In an official statement issued this week, Icebolethu confirmed that the declined claim was lodged under a policy held by Nozipho Phille Zaca, extending condolences to the family while firmly standing by its decision.

According to the company, the claim underwent standard assessment procedures and was submitted to the underwriter in line with policy terms and conditions.

As part of the verification process, Icebolethu said it relied on information obtained from law enforcement authorities, including the South African Police Service and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

“Based on official reports received, it was confirmed that at the time of the incident, the deceased was allegedly involved in criminal activity,” the statement reads.

Vehicle connected to kidnapping

Icebolethu claims Zaca was allegedly driving a vehicle linked to a kidnapping case, where the person found in the boot of the vehicle was identified as the victim.

The company further stated that Zaca was allegedly among the perpetrators occupying the vehicle.

The statement alleges that when law enforcement officers approached the vehicle, the occupants opened fire, prompting a police response during which Zaca was fatally wounded.

Icebolethu stressed that participation in illegal or criminal activity, whether proven or alleged and supported by official investigations, is excluded under its funeral insurance policies.

The group said this exclusion aligns with underwriter guidelines and ombudsman rulings applicable across the insurance industry.

“Claims arising from such circumstances cannot be approved,” the company said.

Outcomes based on verified information

The decision has sparked heated debate on social media, with some community members questioning whether allegations should be sufficient grounds to deny a funeral claim, particularly when court processes have not been finalised.

In response, Icebolethu said it takes crime seriously and remains committed to ethical conduct, lawful business practices, and responsible underwriting.

“While we recognise the emotional impact of claim decisions, all outcomes are based strictly on verified information, policy provisions, and legal requirements,” the statement reads.

The company concluded by reaffirming its commitment to transparency, fairness, and serving communities with dignity and integrity.

The family of the deceased has not yet publicly responded to Icebolethu’s statement.

