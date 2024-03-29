ICJ orders more measures to help famine-hit Palestine

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued an order addressing the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, stating that living conditions for Palestinians have worsened since January 26, 2024, with famine now setting in.

In January the ICJ ordered Israel to desist from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention, and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians. This after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza last year.

Israel ignored the January instruction

However, Israel continued with the attacks. According to media reports, at least 32,552 Palestinians have been killed and 74,980 wounded in the Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 2023.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack now stands at 1,139, with many others still held captive.

In a recent statement, the ICJ found that previous provisional measures have not adequately addressed the situation. And therefore, it modifies them.

Previous measures being modified

“In its order, the court observes that, since 26 January 2024, ‘the catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated further. Particularly in view of the prolonged and widespread deprivation of food and other basic necessities. To which the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been subjected’. And that ‘Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine, as noted in the order of 26 January 2024, but that famine is setting in”.

“In the view of the court, ‘the provisional measures indicated in the order of 26 January 2024 do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation’ . . . Thus justifying the modification of these measures’. In its order, which has binding effect, the court: By 14 votes to two, reaffirms the provisional measures indicated in its order of 26 January 2024,” ICJ said in a statement.

Israel ordered to cease military operations in Gaza

The order mandates Israel to ensure the unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. This includes food, water, electricity, and medical supplies, in cooperation with the UN. Additionally, Israel must immediately cease any actions by its military. Actions that violate the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, including obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“The state of Israel shall, in conformity with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide — and in view of the worsening conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza — in particular the spread of famine and starvation:

Urged to actively assist in the crisis

a) Unanimously, Take all necessary and effective measures. To ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the UN, the unhindered provision at scale. By all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance. Including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements. As well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza. Including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points. And maintaining them open for as long as necessary,” the statement reads.

“By 15 votes to one, ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza. As a protected group under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance.”

