ICT upgrade to help service delivery in the Free State

The Free State Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Human Settlements has been given the tools to improve service delivery in the province.

MEC for Cogta and Human Settlements, Saki Mokoena, has been leading efforts to restore dignity to many Free State residents through housing and community projects. His work has been seen as pushing Batho Pele principles across the province.

Scores of previously disadvantaged families have received decent housing, while Mokoena has also been focusing on green environmental projects in various Free State towns.

Departments receive 190 ICT devices

His departments have received more than 190 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) devices, including laptops and desktops, to help modernise the departments and improve service delivery across the province.

The Provincial Treasury, led by MEC Toto Makume, allocated more than R5-million to fund the devices.

Mokoena said, “For years, the departments had been constrained by old and obsolete computers that were slow, unreliable and no longer compatible with modern digital systems. The new equipment will help officials work more efficiently, securely and collaboratively. It also enables the department to use modern technologies such as cloud computing, which allows staff to securely access documents, systems and information online, rather than relying on a single office computer. This will improve turnaround times, strengthen coordination with municipalities, and support faster responses to community needs.”

He added that the investment is about building a more effective and responsive government.

Capable, secure, responsive, citizen-centred state

“The handover of more than 190 computers is not simply the replacement of old machines; it is a strategic investment in the ability of this department to function effectively and serve our people better. By modernising our ICT environment, we are strengthening the capacity of the department to support municipalities, improve efficiency, protect government information, and respond more effectively to the needs of communities.”

Mokoena said the investment is aligned with South Africa’s Digital Transformation Roadmap, which seeks to build a capable, secure, responsive and citizen-centred state.

He also used the opportunity to bid farewell to officials who have served government with distinction and thanked them for serving the people of Free State.

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