Identities of three taxi body members killed in Soweto revealed

The three members of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) shot and killed in Mofolo, Soweto, on Monday morning have been identified as Sicelo Ntombela, 36, Sizwe Khumalo, 38, and Sibusiso Buthelezi, 40.

Their identities were confirmed to Sunday World. by Wata spokesperson Hamilton Miya. He said the three men were Wata’s squad monitors.

Attackers ambushed car

On Monday morning around 8am, the three men were fatally wounded while driving on Zulu Road from Mofolo South towards Dube, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza.

“Three people were shot and killed this morning at about 8am. We received a call about the shooting, and our members from the taxi violence unit responded,” said Kweza on Monday.

“A silver-grey car pulled up and started shooting at the three people’s car. High-calibre cartridges were found at the scene. No one has been arrested at this stage.”

Kweza said investigations were continuing.

Motive of attack unknown

According to Kweza, police do not know the reason behind the killings.

“We are unable to rule anything out at this time. We are looking into all of those possibilities,” said Kweza.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow crime scene tape when Sunday World arrived at the scene on Monday.

The white Toyota Corolla in which the three men who were killed were travelling was still at the crime scene. It had veered off the road and crashed into a tree on Zulu Road.

Investigations continue

The driver’s door was covered in blood, and the bodies of the three men were still in the car.

Residents of Mofolo watched as forensic experts combed the scene for evidence, noting the numerous bullet holes visible in the white car’s windows.

