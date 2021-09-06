IEC approves new elections timetable

Johannesburg- The voter registration process took an unexpected turn as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to persist.

A proclamation to hold the Local General Elections on 27 October 2021 by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) -Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was set aside on Friday 3, September 2021 by the Constitutional Court.

The Commission was instructed to determine the viability of the voter registration weekend and make a public announcement of the new timetable.

On Monday 6 September 2021, the IEC announced the new elections timetable allowing for the voter registration weekend from 18 to 19 September 2021, following the high court’s decision to proceed with the local elections between 27 October and 1 November 2021.

The IEC to proclaim the actual date of the elections following the registration weekend.

“The Constitutional Court judgment allows the IEC to amend the Election Timetable only for the purpose of voter registration and no other reason. The Minister is also allowed to re-determine the new date of the elections but that date must be on the 27th of October or before 1st November.” tweeted Terry Tselane, former Vice Chairperson of the IEC.

For the past 22 years, the IEC has successfully conducted physical voter registrations in various voting stations across the country.

The method has proven itself viable as new voter registrations increased each year; however, the numbers have slightly dropped from 26.8 % in 2019 to 25.8 % in 2021.

The nation was held in suspense, wondering whether the registration weekend will be held as per norm.

IEC Chairperson, Glen Mashinini stated that all voting stations across the country will be open for registrations from 18 to 19 September 2021 -with over 40 000 mobile devices to help facilitate a successful process and safety measures will be put in place in consideration of the pandemic.

“This registration weekend will offer all eligible citizens an opportunity to register or update their registration details. All the 23 151 voting stations will open at 08h00 until 17h00 on both days. The Commission urges young people in particular to take advantage of this opportunity to register and eventually vote,” the IEC said in a statement.

