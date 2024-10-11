‘If we don’t instil community values, we’ll keep losing our children’

Anger, agony and unanswered questions from the families of the children who died in Naledi, Soweto, after they allegedly consumed snacks from a local spaza shop dominated their memorial service.

This as the families gathered at the Naledi Hall for the mass memorial service on Friday. The service was in honour of the five minors, while praying for the one who survived and is currently in ICU.

Parents urged to protect their children

The full-capacity hall echoed groans and cries from the inconsolable parents of the deceased children. They had hopes that their children would grow up to adulthood.

They are Zinhle Masilela, Isago Mabote, Monica Sathege, Njabulo Msimango and Karabo Rampou. The children were described as curious, full of life and brought laughter to their respective families.

Busi Mnguni, family spokesperson for the Msimango family, urged parents to pay attention to their children. Parents need to also be aware of their whereabouts, he said.

“It is up to you, the community of Naledi, to protect the children. Because if we, as the parents do not instil certain values, we will lose them.

“Someone somewhere is sacrificing our children. But I want to say to whoever is responsible for this, their day too will come,” she added.

Meanwhile, caregiver and founder of Thuthukani an NPO in Soweto, Poppy Legodi Motsamai, 54, expressed frustration. She stated that the community has had enough with the deaths of children in the area.

“We have so many questions and there is no answer, no one is willing to tell us the truth. All we are praying for is that the child who is still in ICU makes it out alive and narrates the story. We have been told that the authorities found a packet of the snacks and it has been taken for testing. And we hope that it comes back with something tangible,” said Motsamai.

MEC urges community to be vigilant about spaza shop goods

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane also attended the memorial service. He said the tragic incident should be the last.

“We share the pain with the families. The community should be our ears and eyes when there are such issues.

“This should be the last incident that should happen in this particular fashion. Communities must be vigilant on what they buy from these spaza shops,” he said.

Sunday World understands that the community of Naledi will hold a candlelight ceremony on Friday evening. Ahead of the mass funeral on Sunday.

